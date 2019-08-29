LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Kentucky has given football coach Mark Stoops a $500,000 raise on the eve of his seventh season, the school announced this morning.
UK and the coach reached a new contract agreement in 2017, and he has reached the automatic one-year rollover plateau of seven wins in each of the past two seasons. This new contract restructuring doesn’t change the length of Stoops' deal, but does enhance his salary.
The increase in guaranteed pay to $4.5 million annually puts Stoops at No. 18 among college football coaches nationally and at No. 6 among coaches in the SEC. Only Alabama's Nick Saban, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Kirby Smart of Georgia and Florida's Dan Mullen earn more guaranteed money.
Stoops also can earn $250,000 more for each win beginning with the ninth win of each season. This provision replaces one in which he received that amount for each win over the seventh win. This contract also includes new incentives of $50,000 for winning SEC coach of the year and $100,000 for winning national coach of the year. Other incentives in his contract remain the same. With incentives, Stoops made $5 million last season.
The amendment also increases the buyout a school would have to pay UK if it wanted to hire Stoops. That figure now stands at $1.75 million, and begins to be reduced if Stoops' contract slips below five seasons remaining. Stoops also is given access of up to 10 hours of private plane use for personal travel each year in this contract amendment.
"This amendment has been in the works since early this offseason and it was important that we finalize it before the start of the 2019 season," UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart said. “Mark has led our program to outstanding on-field results these last six seasons, culminating in a historic 2018, as well as success in recruiting and player development. Just as importantly, he shares our commitment to the growth of our student-athletes and to building Kentucky football into a championship program. We are pleased to acknowledge that success and that shared commitment."
Stoops led UK to its best season in 41 years in 2018, ending with a VRBO Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State. Kentucky is the only program in the country to improve upon or tie its win total from the previous seasons in each of the last six years, which coincides with Stoops’ arrival prior to the 2013 season. The Wildcats enter the 2019 season with a streak of three straight bowl trips, only the third such streak in school history.
"I appreciate the continued confidence shown by Dr. (Eli) Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart in the progress we’ve made and our plans for the future," Stoops said. "I’m thankful to everyone involved with building the success of Kentucky football – players, coaches, staff and our great fans in the Big Blue Nation. I’m excited for the opportunity for continued growth of our program."
UK notes in a release that compensation for all head coaches is funded privately and entirely by UK Athletics, with no additional funds coming from the university or any foundation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.