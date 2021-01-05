LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You have to walk before you can run. That’s the saying, and having raised a few toddlers, I’m not completely sold on its validity, but let’s assume that on balance it is true.
It is also true for some teams that you must learn to not lose before you can win. That’s the case for the current University of Kentucky men’s basketball team.
Now, you might say that’s nonsensical. “Not losing” is, by definition, winning. And there, of course, you have me. If you want to go by the dictionary.
But if you go by the basketball fan definition, the basketball junkie, the basketball Bennie, some might say, then you know – winning is a damn sight different from “not losing.”
On Tuesday night against Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena, Kentucky didn’t lose. It left the court with a 77-74 victory, in fact. It watched a couple of good looks by Vandy bounce off the rim, including a great chance at a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired and once again kept the college basketball wolves at bay by not dropping a head-scratching loss to a short-handed Vanderbilt team on its home court.
When you do the math, when you look at the players Kentucky has and the players Vanderbilt has, that’s not how Kentucky should spend its final few seconds in a game like this. It’s not how Kentucky should’ve spent quite a few game-endings this season.
But this is no ordinary season. A lot of the things John Calipari does to build young teams out of thin air and thick expectations every year have been taken away from him, most of them by the pandemic.
These guys are having to build chemistry without being able to be together. They’re having to learn each other without knowing each other. And they’re having to learn basic basketball. Defensively, this Kentucky group is breaking down. But the past couple of games, they are not letting the breakdowns add up to defeat. And Calipari is learning to live with that.
“Dontaie Allen broke down a ton today defensively,” Calipari said. “He made baskets and free throws when we needed it, but he may have given up as many as he scored. And I told him, I said, look, if that's the case, and it's even-steven, I'm probably good with you. But you got to get to where -- and they were game planning stuff. Like, he went under a screen, and he did, just did some stuff. But I'm telling you, he deserves to be on that court, and you know what he does to the defense? He spreads out the defense."
They have lost more games than anyone at Kentucky is used to losing. But in the past two games, they have learned not to lose. They are making bigger shots. They are feeling better about themselves.
They are not beating the life out of opponents. They did not cover the point spread against Vanderbilt. They did some nice things to get a road win at Mississippi State.
Kentucky is walking. It is not losing. The running will come later.
They’re working on getting systems online. Olivier Sarr was a big one. There was no good reason for him to be struggling, and the past couple of games, he hasn’t. Allen is another one. Calipari wasn’t playing him. He’s a kid from Pendleton County. No way he can play with these blue chippers, right?
Kid can play. He’s coming online. Some games will be bigger than others, but he’s going to be a part of this. Davion Mintz, a graduate transfer from Creighton, knocked down a corner three with 47 seconds left for what proved the be the game-winner.
These three guys – transfer from Wake Forest, high school player from Kentucky, transfer from Creighton – they’re the nucleus. Some of these high-powered others will come online as the season proceeds. But those are guys who are getting it done right now.
Others are still getting it going, and none is laboring more than Brandon Boston. He heard some boos from the few fans at Rupp Arena Tuesday, and that rubbed Calipari the wrong way.
“We need our fans to absolutely support (Boston),” he said. “I don't know why anybody would just want to be nasty to anybody. If you want to be nasty, be nasty to me. It's my fault. Don't be nasty to him. I'm the one that put him in the game. So if you're mad, just be mad at me. Be positive ... Our fans haven't been bad on (Boston), they've been pretty good. Because they're good people. They're not nasty, they're not trolls, it's not who they are ... But I say it again, it's a good win, we got tough games coming up, all I'm trying to do every day: How do I get these guys better, how do I get them to understand I believe in them, how do I get them to understand they must execute on both sides of the ball for us to have that chance that we want to do something unique and special?”
At least, at this point, he has taught them not to lose. The winning part comes later.
