Kentucky is looking forward to the return of quarterback Terry Wilson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the 2019 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky football team is back to practice and now it knows its first opponent.

The Wildcats will travel to Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to a release from the Southeastern Conference on Monday. The Tigers were ranked No. 11 in the Amway/USA Today preseason coaches poll.

The teams last met on Oct. 25, 2015, a 30-27 Auburn victory that ran its advantage in the series to 26-6-1. Kentucky's last win in the series came in 2009, which also was the last time the Wildcats visited Auburn. The teams have played just 5 times since 1996.

The full schedule will be released by the conference at 7 p.m. The SEC went to a 10-game conference-only schedule and moved the season kickoff to late September in response to the COVID-19 threat.

Kentucky finished last season with an 8-5 record, which included wins in its last four games.

