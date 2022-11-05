LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Who knew when Missouri joined the SEC in 2011, that it would develop a nasty, intense, defensive-minded, wild-game rivalry with . . . Kentucky?
The Wildcats went into a windy, dreary Faurot Field on Saturday and bulled their way to a 21-17 victory that the program badly needed.
Kentucky had lost three of its past four games headed into Saturday’s contest, had seen its SEC title aspirations fall by the wayside and found itself running the risk of failing to meet even the most conservative season expectations if it dropped a game to the Tigers.
Instead, the Kentucky defense bounced back in a big way after giving up 44 points last week at Tennessee. Sophomore linebacker Trevin Wallace led the group with an all-over-the-field performance, nine tackles, eight solo, a sack and three total tackles for loss. J.J. Weaver added 6 tackles, one behind the line of scrimmage.
The Wildcats held Missouri under 20 yards on nine of their 13 drives, but they still had to come from behind after Missouri took a 17-14 lead after back-to-back TD drives in the fourth quarter.
Will Levis drove Kentucky 58 yards in six plays to a Dane Key TD catch to put Kentucky back on top, and then punter Colin Goodfellow made perhaps the play of the game when the ball was snapped well over his head with just over two minutes to play. Goodfellow ran the ball down at the 2-yard line, and somehow was able to snap it up, turn and kick it before a Missouri defender pulled him to the ground.
Because Goodfellow was in the process of kicking and, technically, was within the pocket, Mizzou was whistled for roughing the kicker, Kentucky got a first down, and was able to run the clock under a minute, at which time Missouri could accomplish nothing deep in its own territory.
Goodfellow was carted off after the punt, and did not return to the game.
In the end, Levis made big passes when he needed to. Tight end Jordan Dingle pulled in three huge catches, including a touchdown, and freshman Dane Key hauled in four catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
After Kentucky marched down the field efficiency on its opening drive, the game settled into a defensive slugfest. The teams skirmished on the Kentucky sideline in the first half. Kentucky, for the game, allowed just 3.9 yards per play, while gaining only 4.1 per play itself. But it was enough for a win the Wildcats badly needed.
“I’m proud of our team,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told the SEC Network after the game. “We obviously had a tough loss a week ago and coming on the road we knew it would be a defensive battle on both sides. . . . We found a way, somehow, some way, together, with all sides contributing. We were fortunate. Now we’ve got to regroup and get better.”
Kentucky improved to 6-3 on the season, and returns home next week to face Vanderbilt in Kroger Field.
