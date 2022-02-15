LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The No. 4-ranked Kentucky basketball team is playing on a razor's edge. When it is good, it is as good as any team in the nation. But it is a very finely tuned operation, and if any gear or cog malfunctions, the result can be exponentially damaging.
Its two games this season against Tennessee are perfect examples. In the first, at Rupp Arena last month, Kentucky played one of the more impressive college basketball games of the season. Tuesday night in Knoxville, however, the Wildcats looked fairly ordinary in the rematch.
With Ty Ty Washington hurt, the Wildcats threw a rod. With Oscar Tshiebwe ineffective on offense, they broke an axle. And with No. 16-ranked Tennessee bent on revenge for last month's 28-point beatdown, Kentucky got to the finish line on fumes in a 76-63 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena.
"They wanted it more, needed it more, were more physical, and banged us around," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
Washington started on Tuesday after suffering a scary looking left leg injury against Florida on Saturday. But he wasn't full speed, and left the game early in the second half, slamming his fist against his seat on the bench. He played only 12 minutes in all. Calipari second-guessed himself for playing the talented freshman after the game.
"If I had to do it over, I wouldn't have played Ty Ty," Calipari said. "I asked him twice, 'Why don't you step back?' And he said, 'I can do this.' I should have gone with my gut."
After leaving the game, Washington did not go to the locker room, but was able to stay on the bench, though he looked discouraged the rest of the game.
There was a lot to be discouraged about. Paybacks are hell, and this one lived up to it. Tennessee was sharper, tougher, faster and smarter in this game. It was everything it wasn't last month in Rupp.
Kentucky, meanwhile, was out of sorts all night. Calipari got a quick technical after Tshiebwe was whistled for his first foul early in the game. The scene nearly got uglier after Tennessee's John Fulkerson crashed into the end of the Kentucky bench chasing a loose ball. A Kentucky staffer was trying to help him up when several Volunteers sprinted over, and some shoving commenced. After offsetting technicals, Tennessee fed off the emotion, and Kentucky continued to struggle.
Credit Tennessee, which offered little resistance to Kentucky in the first meeting. The Wildcats could not get the shots they wanted, could not find an offensive rhythm, did not get good transition opportunities and were overpowered in the post. Tshiebwe had at least four shots blocked, and Tennessee blocked eight in the game.
Kentucky went just over 11 minutes without a field gaol in the first half and trailed by 14 at the break, its biggest halftime deficit of the season. The Wildcats made up some ground late in the half, after falling behind by 20 with 8 minutes to play. But they never really threatened.
Zakai Zeigler out-Wheelered Sahvir Wheeler. Ziegler had 14 points, 4 assists and 4 steals. Wheeler had 8 points and 5 assists, but also three turnovers. Kennedy Chandler had 17 points, for Tennessee, as did Santiago Vescovi.
"We've got to own this performance," Calipari said. "We got manhandled. Their guards kicked ours."
Kentucky got 13 points (and 15 rebounds) from Tshiebwe, but he made just 5 of 15 shots. Jacob Toppin had 11 off the bench. No other Kentucky player scored in double figures.
The win moved Tennessee into an SEC tie with Kentucky at 9-3 in league play. The loss ended a stretch of 6 straight wins for Kentucky, which had played well on the road in that stretch. It was the eighth straight against SEC competition for the Volunteers.
Now the Wildcats continue a difficult stretch, with Alabama visiting Rupp Arena on Saturday and LSU next Wednesday.
Kentucky has proven it can be good when things go its way. Now it has to show it can fight through for victories when they don't.
Tennessee was a chance to do that. But for Kentucky, it won't be the last chance.
