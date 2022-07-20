ATLANTA, Ga. (WDRB) – Behold Mark Stoops, museum piece. Historical relic. Step right up folks, see the man who’s still around, 10 straight SEC Media Days with the same team. And not only that, 10 years at Kentucky.
That’s 10 years at Kentucky, I said. Kentucky football. They’ve had football since 1892. He’s the only coach to last a decade. He’s coached more games (112) than any coach in school history. Soon (2 wins away) he’ll pass Bear Bryant for most wins in school history.
This is no small accomplishment. There’s a reason why in the past 30 years, the five guys to precede Stoops averaged 3.8 seasons. It’s not one of those glamor jobs.
And, let’s face it, there have been times when Stoops feared he might be run off at the 0.8-mark of a few seasons. But here he is, still standing, with a program that has achieved a consistent level of respectability in the SEC, but is looking for more.
How has he brought the program to this point?
“The 10 years in Lexington is something that I am proud of because I know how difficult it is,” Stoops told reporters in the College Football Hall of Fame for SEC Media Days on Wednesday. “I know how difficult it is to walk into this league with the great coaching, with the recruiting, and starting like six feet below 14, then trying to climb that ladder as high as we can. I am proud of that, and I appreciate the work. However, we're not satisfied. We want to continue to grow. We want to continue to push it. Obviously, some teams at the top of the food chain in the East and the West are doing some really special things. So you have to continue to elevate your game.
However, I have no control over anybody else, just what we can do at Kentucky. That's my focus, my energy, to continue to grow in that area.”
A big part of moving up on the SEC food chain would be a win in Week 2, to break the record against Florida, in The Swamp.
“With the record and all that, I appreciate you bringing it up, but it's not a time to really reflect on that too much,” he said. “I do honestly just personally think about my mother, because I want her to be there. For her to have two sons that have the all-time wins at Power 5 programs, with Bob at Oklahoma, myself as Kentucky, that's really the only focus I have, is on my mother to be able to be there and share in that moment.”
You have to do a lot of things right to stay at Kentucky for that length of time, and more than that, to win 10 games twice in 4 seasons. It took some patience on the part of Kentucky fans – who to their credit, and to the credit of athletics director Mitch Barnhart, showed it.
“It's been a good fit,” Stoops said. “I don't know other than maybe, you know, I'm from Youngstown, very straightforward, blue-collar guy. I mean, nothing fancy, you know, I get in here and there's a lot of silver tongued guys that are very eloquent -- and I don't mean that in a negative way -- but you know me, I'm very direct, very straightforward, to the point. I think people in Kentucky can really appreciate that and relate to that. You know, they’re hard-working and good people. And I appreciate them and their support. And I'm also very honest, you know, when we mess up you got to own it and address it and move on. It's been a great relationship. I have great respect for them and appreciation. It's been a very good marriage for the years, it's not always sweet and, you know, the honeymoon phase ends and all those things, but I think there's a there's a mutual respect that I have for them and they have for our program and our plans and how hard we work.”
Still, there’s the issue of what comes next. Stoops, his players, fans, everybody knows that Kentucky needs to take a step forward, and they can envision what it would mean for the program.
Kentucky was second to Georgia in the SEC East last season – and the only team other than Georgia to have a winning league record in the Eastern Division -- but there was a 3-game difference between the Wildcats and the eventual national champion Bulldogs. That next step up is a doozy.
For it, Stoops said, there is no shortcut.
“How do you gain on Georgia?” he asked. “I can't answer that. I just saw (Georgia coach) Kirby (Smart) up there, I could maybe try to whack his knees out or something, knock him out for a minute. He's done a great job. I have a lot of respect for Kirby, the way they coach, recruit, the things they do in the program, they're doing things right. I have to worry about us, how do I make us better? We had an opportunity a few years ago to play him for whoever won that game, essentially would win the East. They took care of business. Hopefully next time when we're in that situation, we're more prepared. That's the way I've always approached it with us. When we started at 14, worked our way up. Last year we were fortunate enough to finish second in the East. However, we all know there was a large gap between Georgia and No. 2. We're all trying to close that gap.”
For a time, Stoops motivated his players with the motto, “Why not Kentucky?” That motto is gone. Players don’t have to ask themselves that anymore. They know they can compete.
What Kentucky has lacked is consistency.
The next step is difficult when it’s dangerously close to perfection. With Kentucky, there’s less margin of error, fewer built-in advantages. And yet, for Stoops and his players, that’s the job.
Don’t expect any magic tricks or tweaks. Don’t expect any short cuts.
“For us to take it to the next level, again, it's about us,” Stoops said. “Where have we been successful? Continue to be that. And how do you benefit from that? How do you build off that? Where are we falling short? And how do you move forward? Is it recruiting? Is it coaching? Is it scheme? There's a lot of ways. We're proud of the work we've done. If you look at it, somebody told me on the way here that in Power 5, there's only 11 teams in the last 4 years that have won more games than us. But there is a large mountain to climb there when you've got a team like Georgia at the top of the East. So we've got to continue to fight and grow and working to get better and my concentration has to be on our team. You know, I have no control over anybody else in the SEC.”
But he has built Kentucky, brick by brick, into a program that is solid in its down years, and in its good years, could be in striking distance of that elusive next step.
