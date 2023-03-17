GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDRB) – You’ve heard of hack-a-Shaq. Lately, Kentucky opponents have adopted a new strategy. Hack-off-an-Oscar.
Get physical enough, hang off him enough, face-guard him on block-outs enough, the strategy goes, and Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe will crack, respond with a shove, or an elbow, or otherwise issue a not-so-gentle reminder of his physicality.
He threw a couple of elbows in Kentucky’s season finale at Arkansas, and was whistled for a flagrant foul for one of them. A week later he got hit with another flagrant, part of a 12-0 run that helped Vanderbilt seize momentum late in the first half.
It's a side of the All-American we haven’t often seen during his time in Lexington. Tshiebwe is good-natured and jovial, and despite being a physical player, never appeared to be somebody who let his emotions get the better of him.
Asked about the strategy on Thursday before his team hit the practice court for a 7:10 p.m. NCAA Tournament matchup with Providence on Friday night, Kentucky coach John Calipari said the cumulative punishment his big man had faced over the course of the season finally took its toll.
“Oscar has been with me now two years,” Calipari said. “How many times has he had outbursts? You watched us. I think he just got tired of it. He said, ‘That's it.’ And this is a quiet, faithful -- you know, I'm a sinner, and when I'm around him, I feel like a miserable sinner. This kid is -- who he looks to be is who he is. What I would guess is if they try to get too physical, if they block out facing him, they'll be called fouls, and that would be my hope. . . . What you hope is the physicalness of the game is called.”
Still, Tshiebwe said, he has to keep opponents from bothering him mentally even if some things aren’t called.
“I can’t let anything affect me. I know they’re going to try to mess with my mind,” Tshiebwe said, pointing to his forehead. “But I’m not going to let that happen. The more focused I am, the more I am helping my team. . . . It is tough, but I’m used to it. I can’t react the way I react. I need to keep my elbows down a little bit, because my team needs me. Regular season is over. SEC Tournament is over. This is Madness. If I really want the best for my team now, I have to think – not make stupid decisions. I have to play well for us to play well, because when I play well I give my team confidence too.”
When Tsheibwe and the Wildcats lost to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament a year ago, some wondered if that would be the big man’s last shot. Instead, he came back to school, and gets another chance to rewrite the lowest point of his college career.
“I really want this bad, because my dream is to win an NCAA championship,” Tshiebwe said. “If you come to my room, you’re just going to see Bibles everywhere, the word of God everywhere, I’m just praying, because I know I can’t do it on my own, only God can help. But I have a really good group of guys, and we can really do this. The way the coaches have brought us together, I have so much confidence. . . . If we come out ready to play, we can beat anyone.”
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.