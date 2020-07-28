LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted Tuesday to delay the start of football competition until Sept. 11, leaving a 9-game season for 2020.
All KHSAA decisions will be submitted to and will be subject to guidance from the state Department of Education and Department for Public Heath.
Practice is set to begin on August 24, with a minimum of three weeks of preseason work, with guidelines to be determined by coaches, including mandatory time before practicing in pads and other safety measures.
Football playoffs will begin on Nov. 13. The state finals will be held Dec. 11 and 12 in Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky.
Teams will be limited to 60 players in uniform for games.
Activities in KHSAA had been paused through early-June for COVID-19 precautions, and limited workouts have been underway as officials worked through options for proceeding with the season.
JCPS director of athletics Jerry Wyman abstained from the vote.
"We've had 4 weeks of voluntary stuff and there have been positive cases of student athletes," Wyman said. "We're going to get into requiring stuff. Hopefully I'm wrong, but I'm abstaining."
The KHSAA also passed a measure to limit games against out-of-state opponents to counties that border Kentucky.
Between now and the start of practice, KHSAA teams will remain in "Segment 3" guidance, which includes a 6-hour-per-week practice limit, practices of 50 people or fewer, working in subgroups of 10.
