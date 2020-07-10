LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett sounded a determined tone while speaking with a board of control working group Friday morning, but the organization isn’t ready to set a date or announce procedures for the return of high school sports – with one exception.
“We’re playing this fall,” Tackett said. “We’re going to participate in athletics and activities this fall. We don’t know what it’s going to look like, but we’re going to.”
The board, however, is nowhere close to proclaiming business as usual for its fall sports, which have been operating under strict social distancing guidelines and on a purely voluntary basis since the first week of June. The usual start of practice in Kentucky comes in mid-July, but Tackett told the board that, "It does not appear wise for us to take any steps that would allow more activity than is currently going on.”
As a result, practice will not begin at its normal time. Instead, limited and voluntary workouts — capped at six hours per week per athlete — will continue until at least Aug. 2, when the KHSAA will consider its next steps.
“There is nothing new here through August 2, and we’ll develop plans for after that,” Tackett said.
In the meantime, Tackett said, the future of sports in Kentucky in the fall may hang on the general population and whether the state can turn the trajectory of COVID-19 spread back downward after gains in recent days.
“If our state wants high school sports, you’re going to have to follow the CDC recommendations on masking, on distancing, on hand-washing," he said. "That’s it.”
The only sport that will proceed as scheduled is golf — with significant restrictions suggested by the National Federation of State High School Associations — including just two spectators per golfer allowed at events.
The board also approved a motion to keep the KHSAA’s transfer policy as-is, regardless of COVID-19 changes. And it rejected any changes to Bylaw 9, a basketball policy that prohibits players from participating in outside events during the high school season except for limited weekend events. This could come into play as the NCAA recruiting calendar changes.
