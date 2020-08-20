LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association board of control voted 16-2 on Thursday to move forward with the start of high school sports in the state, against the request of urban district representatives to delay the start as a COVID-19 precaution.
Pending approval of state health officials and Gov. Andy Beshear, KHSAA schools may begin full football practice Monday with the start of a nine-week regular season to begin on Sept. 11.
The football playoffs would begin on Nov. 13, and the state football finals would be Dec. 11-12 at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington.
The KHSAA board of control has passed a resolution to start high school sports seasons on the following schedule by a vote of 16-2. Pending approval of state health officials and the governor, the following calendar will be in effect ... pic.twitter.com/L5rCB6UpPM— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) August 20, 2020
The vote comes after pushing the final decision off during a couple of meetings in July and earlier this month, as the board monitored the COVID-19 situation across the state.
The original date for the start of football full practice had been Aug. 3.
Soccer, cross country, field hockey and volleyball can be full team practice on Monday, with 7.5 hours of practice time that week, and then be able to go to full practice on Aug. 31. Games in those sports begin on Sept. 7.
Both of the votes against the start came from Jefferson County Public Schools representatives. JCPS Athletics Director Jerry Wyman earlier made a motion to adopt a delayed plan for starting football season that was defeated by the board, 15-3. Jefferson County has had a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10% for the past month, according to city officials, and JCPS will delay the start of in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio expressed a preference to move fall sports to the spring in a recent meeting. The JCPS board is expected to hold its own vote on whether to follow the state’s plan or move to one of its own.
"Our board is going to make the decision that is best for our children, our athletes, and I have to recommend to them what I think is best for us,” Pollio said.
