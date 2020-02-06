LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing striker Cameron Lancaster after last season was, admittedly, a blow to Louisville City Football Club.
The 2018 USL Golden Boot winner's departure for Nashville SC of MLS wasn't just a key loss in the offensive attack, but it was a reminder that Louisville lagged behind Nashville in big league football opportunity. In short, for fans of the purple and gold, it stunk.
Still, the club made the 2019 USL final, and didn't miss much of a beat on its way to a third straight Eastern Division title. It heads into 2020 ready for play in a beautiful new downtown stadium, with momentum moving forward.
But on Thursday when the club announced that Lancaster will return to the club on loan from Nashville, it no doubt added another layer of anticipation to the upcoming season.
"Adding Cam to our roster for the 2020 season is instrumental to what we are trying to do in Louisville," Louisville City head coach and sporting director John Hackworth said. "Cam was a big part of our club's USL Championship titles, and we look forward to him helping us pursue our third star."
The 27-year-old native of London will join the club for the rest of its preseason schedule and will be eligible for USL Championship competition pending league and federation approval.
"I'm really happy to be back, Louisville is a club I owe a lot to," Lancaster said. "I am familiar with the setup, philosophy, players, and coaches. When the opportunity came to join on loan I had to take it."
Lancaster was part of the very first team at Louisville City back in 2015 and was with the club until he signed a deal with Nashville MLS after the 2018 season.
"It is an exciting time here, the club is heading in the right direction for success and I can't wait to step onto Lynn Family Stadium with the best fans in the USL," Lancaster said. "The team looks great and the coaching staff has a clear picture of how they want to play and what they want to achieve this season. I am grateful to be a part of that."
Lancaster set the USL Championship single-season scoring record in 2018, notching 26 total goals in the most impressive scoring campaign by a player in USL history.
