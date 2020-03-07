CRAWFORD | Late offensive struggles cost Louisville basketball an ACC championship chance at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDRB) – Five straight possessions. Five straight offensive trips without a good look at the basket. That’s what stood between the Louisville basketball team and a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
After a 57-54 loss at Virginia on Saturday, Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team didn’t get the job done on defense, and I’m not here to argue with him.
But sometimes in March, you just have to be able to go score – even against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in defensive efficiency. And Louisville couldn’t. End of story. For now.
Virginia won the game with two tremendous bouts of ball pressure. One came late in the first half, when they gave up only one Louisville field goal in the final 5:30 after trailing by 8 early. The other came in the second half after Louisville took a 1-point lead, when the Cavaliers gave up only two field goals in the game’s final 5:47.
Each time, UVA sophomore Kihei Clark dug deep and tightened the screws on Louisville’s ballhandlers. And the rest of the Cavaliers' defenders played great position defense to take away options.
Here was the killer stretch. Louisville fought its way back to a 51-51 tie with just under six minutes to play in the game. And over the next five possessions, it gave up only 1 point to Virginia. But over its next five possessions, Louisville did this:
- Lamarr Kimble turns the ball over after crossing midcourt.
- Kimble dribbles, looks for someone to get the ball to and then misses a 3.
- (Out of a timeout) Kimble dribbles, finds no one, drives and gets his shot blocked; Jordan Nwora misses the put-back attempt.
- Ryan McMahon, stuck with the ball at the end of the shot clock, drives and misses a scoop shot from 8 feet.
- Louisville finds Steven Enoch in close, but he gets his shot blocked.
After that last possession, Clark buried a 3 to make Virginia’s lead 4 points with just under a minute left, and that was it.
How does this happen? Give Virginia credit for great defensive execution. And give Louisville a little bit of the blame for not being able to fight through it, or figure a way around it, even once.
"That’s kind of the way it is against them," McMahon said. "They’re so good on the ball, off the ball they rarely miss assignments, so you don’t get many easy ones. Often, you have to rely on one guy to create, and sometimes when he can’t create it looks like a very stagnant possession."
Mack tried freeing Nwora, but Mamadi Diakite wasn’t allowing it. He went to David Johnson, a freshman, who had probably his worst game of the season. He tried to free McMahon, but Virginia was all over it.
"We tried to involve our four and five to free (Kimble) a little bit," Mack said. "But I give Diakite a lot of credit. He did a good job of what we call jumping the ball screen and getting back quick. And he was doing that on Jordan, and then was able to quickly recover. We tried to stretch them in different ways. And the ball ended up in Fresh’s hands, and he had to make better decisions and not get his shot blocked. But he’s trying. I can’t blame him. His defense was good. We brought David in, bigger guy, but David wasn’t playing great throughout the course of the game. But he’s a freshman, tough environment, stakes are high. A lot of times you make mistakes and learn from them. Hard moments like today are fuel for improvement."
Virginia clamped down on the Cards the same way in the first half, holding them to just one field goal in the final 5:12 of the half.
It marred a good start. Louisville led 16-8, then 20-13, and then UVA scored five straight and went to the line to try to pull closer. Louisville was whistled for a lane violation on a missed free throw, and Mack protested, drawing a quick technical foul. Mack argued that a Virginia player entered the lane early, but officials said a Louisville player went in early first.
Regardless, it was a 3-point swing, and UVA tied the game at 20. Louisville scored on an Enoch basket a few moments later but didn’t score again the rest of the half, and UVA led 31-24 at the break.
"I thought it was a horrible call," Mack said. "And that’s usually what happens when you argue. He said we went in first and they went in second. It’s a meaningless call, but maybe, from a fan’s perspective, a meaningless part of the game. But for us, every possession is Armageddon. I just thought it was a lousy call. Maybe it was the right call. Did I deserve the technical? I don’t think so. You know. But it’s not about the officials. They didn’t cost us the game."
Louisville will be replaying – and probably re-watching – those five squandered offensive possessions for a while.
But it’s worth remembering, Louisville also stopped Virginia for a lengthy stretch in that time with a small lineup. Mack got Louisville back into the game with a small lineup. The Cards made five straight stops and got stops of their own.
As tough as it was to sit center Steven Enoch – who had 11 first-half points – Mack was able to find an answer when Virginia was cruising.
"It’s a different way to play," he said. "... I thought with five small guys we could be tough enough defensively, and we were for a little bit. So that was our thinking. I thought we needed to change things rather than keep going punch-for-punch in the low post with our bigs and their bigs."
Jordan Nwora finished with 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Kimble and Johnson combined to go 2 for 10. Perry and McMahon went 3 for 7. Virginia outscored Louisville 16-5 off turnovers. And despite Saturday’s game being one of the most physical games Louisville has been involved with all season, Virginia was whistled for seven fouls, a far cry from the 24 second-half free throws the Cards shot when the teams played in Louisville.
"I give Virginia a lot of credit," Mack said. "They have gotten so much better throughout the course of the season. They are playing their best basketball right now. I’m proud of my group for being able to get back in the game and make it anyone’s game with two and a half minutes left. I thought our guys found a way to start getting stops and scoring a little bit and put ourselves in position to win. I am disappointed that we couldn’t finish the deal but there are two teams competing out there, and Virginia did a great job defensively. We didn’t do what we needed to do defensively."
Chances are, Louisville will get a third crack at Virginia if the Cards can win their 9:30 p.m. ACC Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday.
They did get Malik Williams back in a limited way on Saturday, playing seven minutes with a heavily braced ankle.
It wasn’t the finish Louisville had hoped for. It wasn’t the finish it could have had. The Cards were picked to finish third in the ACC in the preseason. They wind up as the No. 3 seed in the tournament. It could’ve been more.
For Louisville, there is no use crying over a spilled ACC regular-season championship, a loss at Virginia, Tony Bennett’s perfect hair or Virginia playing what must be textbook-perfect basketball while also being one of the most physical teams in the nation.
With less than one second left and the Cardinals trailing by 3 and the game clearly over, Chris Mack called a curious timeout. Players got to the huddle, as McMahon retold it, and Mack entered with a serious face and said, "Guys, I don’t think we’re going to win this game."
There were some chuckles. He then told them that they didn’t have time for a shot, but to bat the ball at the basket if they got a chance.
"It kind of lightened the mood a little bit," McMahon said.
A good many fans probably won’t like that. When you lose, you’re supposed to let guys have it and be spitting mad. And believe me, Mack is plenty mad after losses.
But at this point, all you can do is start picking your guys up, and move on to the postseason. There’s no use crying.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.