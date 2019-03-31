CRAWFORD | Late surge showed heart, but Louisville lacked shooting to take out UConn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) – You can etch this in stone when it comes to women’s college basketball: If Connecticut is going to make 14 three-pointers, at home, in a Regional Final, you’re not going to win the game.
With 28 seconds left, Louisville had a chance.
It trailed by two. Despite its star, Asia Durr, going 1-for-10 in the first half. Despite 4-of-22 three-point shooting of its own. Despite nearly 10,000 fans urging the Huskies on. Despite not being at their best, they still were within shot of women’s basketball history against a team that had won 44 straight in the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
But Connecticut made its free throws, got big rebounds, and walked away with an 80-73 victory and a trip to the Final Four, as it has for each of the past dozen years in the NCAA East Regional.
And Louisville coach Jeff Walz was left shaking his head.
“I tell them all the time, if you're going to lose a basketball game, just make sure you lose because you're not making shots,” Walz said, meaning, don’t let it be because of effort, or breakdowns, or turnovers, or any of the things you can control, beyond whether the ball goes into the basket or doesn’t.
“In the first half, to be honest with you, we had some great looks,” he said. “We just couldn't put the ball in the basket. We are who we are. We're a jump shooting team. We're not a take it to the hole and-one, pound it in the paint team, we're a jump-shooting team, and we have been all season. And we've been pretty good at it. You don't get to this point if you're not pretty good. But unfortunately, we just couldn't get some shots that normally go down to go down in the first half. But we kept our head up, and we continued to fight. It sucks.”
Those last two words are about all Walz had to say. Asia Durr slumped in her seat. She was 1-for-10 in the first half. With 20 seconds left and the Cardinals holding momentum, she missed two free throws that would’ve cut their deficit back to two. Still, Sam Fuehring rebounded her second miss and went up with a shot that UConn made a good play to deflect.
Asked what he thought when Durr, an 82 percent free throw shooter, missed those, Walz was, as always, blunt.
"(Expletive) happens," he said. ". . . Asia didn't go up there with any intent to not make two free throws. It happens. Then Sam came down with the offensive board. So it's not like we didn't get the rebound. I mean, Sam worked extremely hard. She got in there, and you know, they had a nice block. I thought it was a good block. But we had our chances."
Durr wasn’t her best, but still came back from that difficult first half to make 6 of 9 shots in the second, and finished the game with nine rebounds and five assists.
“We fought back hard,” she said. “We created some nice turnovers, Dana got a steal, A.C. got a steal. We came back and scored both times. But I went to the line and missed two big free throws. I mean, we fought hard, and that's what shows -- I don't even know what I'm trying to say. That's what makes us us. We don't stop fighting.”
Walz said he kept looking up at the scoreboard, and despite all the things going wrong, he saw a game there for the taking. But Connecticut got absolutely brilliant play from Katie Lou Samuelson, who went 7-of-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.
It was the second-most threes Connecticut made all season (it had 15 in an AAC win over Temple). Huskies coach Geno Auriemma summed it up this way:
“I knew it was going to turn out to be either Asia Durr, or somebody on our team that would step up for us to have a great night,” he said. “In these games, that's always what happens. There's no trick offenses or trick defenses you're going to come up with or run any fancy plays. At this time of year in these big games, either one of their guys or one of our guys is going to be the difference, and tonight it happened to be Lou. I don't know what to say about our entire team's performance. It was pretty special.”
An interesting thing happened at the end of the game. UConn celebrated. Players went crazy. They were joyful. Auriemma said he couldn’t remember an Elite Eight celebration quite like it, outside of the team’s celebration in his first year getting to the Final Four, 1991, and maybe in 1995.
At UConn, they expect Elite Eight victories. Since many of these players were too young to remember, they’ve known little else. This UConn team had struggled at times. By UConn standards, they were vulnerable. But on this day, they made the big plays. Grabbed the big rebounds. Made all those threes.
“I have felt everything about this team all year long,” Auriemma said. “I've loved them. I've hated them. I wanted the season to end. I wanted the season to keep going. I wanted ten guys to transfer. I only wanted to coach one guy. I wanted to have them over for dinner every night. I wanted to -- I wish they'd never eat again the rest of their lives. Every single emotion -- we can't play defense. We can't run offense. We're a great defensive team. Man, we run offense great. Every single thought you could ever imagine was in my brain all year long, to a point where -- you know, I can't even -- I don't have any more brain space.”
For Walz, the strain was in his heart. He sat next to seniors Arica Carter, Fuehring and Durr, and felt sad that they would not end their Louisville careers in a Final Four, despite being the most accomplished group of seniors in program history.
“I feel for these three young women here that have just given everything that they have to our program, to our city, to the university, and they've been nothing but outstanding role models,” Walz said. “You can't put a price tag on what these young women do, the impact they've had in our city. It's been pretty remarkable, and I love them all. They'll be missed, but will never be forgotten because they'll always be a part of our family.”
Still in disbelief, every player noted that, even in the final minutes, they never felt like they were going to lose. Even against UConn. Even in that environment. Even amid the difficulties they had in the game.
“No question,” Carter said. “We thought we were going to do it.”
Now, nobody knows what to think. Athletic director Vince Tyra circulated through the locker room, speaking to every player. Walz faced questions about the Tennessee rumors that followed him to Albany from Louisville.
The future may be solid for Louisville, or it could be thrown into question if Walz departs for Knoxville.
Louisville’s late comeback was a testament to Walz’s creativity. The Cards nearly stole the game, literally. They created turnovers. Trailing by six with 1:07 left, the common practice in college basketball is to foul. Walz told his players not to. He yelled at them to guard straight up. He told the ref to watch for a held-ball situation.
And that's what happened. Dana Evans got a tie up. Walz called a play during the deadball and Carter wound up with an open back-door layup to cut it to two. But UConn made its free throws, and Louisville couldn’t find big shots.
"I told (the ref) we're not fouling," Walz said. "We're not trying to foul. We're going to try to come up with the jump ball because we have the arrow. And our kids came out and did it. Everything we wanted, we got. We just didn't make two free throws. That's part of the game. That's why you roll the ball out. You know, it hurts. It stings. But that's not the only reason we lost the game."
With Walz’s future still in question, it’s difficult to speculate on the team’s future. But Evans is a leading scorer in the making. Kylee Shook played her best basketball at the end of the season. Bionca Dunham is improving. Jazmine Jones was a factor on Sunday. There are good young players on the roster, a highly regarded recruiting class. The main question, basically, is whether the coach will return.
Either way, the departure of Durr feels like the end of an era for Louisville, even with a solid base returning. The work on that future will begin soon, one way or another.
“It’s what we do,” Walz said. “We have this expectation of ourselves. We’ll take a little time off, then get back to work to get back here.”
