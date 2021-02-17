LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Well, this sucks.
The Louisville men’s basketball team has played 15 games. It has now had seven games canceled or postponed after the ACC announced Wednesday that its home game against Syracuse is off because of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.
This is college basketball in 2021. At least, in some places. The Louisville men have played only nine ACC games, lowest in the league. Miami leads the conference with 14 games played, though it has lost 11 of those. Louisville’s women play in the same arena as the men. They’ve managed to get in 13 ACC games and are scheduled to return from a one-week pause to play No. 14 on Thursday night.
It’s nobody’s fault, at least nobody’s that we can determine. Schools aren’t providing details about what players are ill or what the contact tracing has showed, and that’s just as well. They don’t need the inevitable public shaming that would come if those details were public.
(The school, incidentally, did kick three soccer players off the team and revoke their scholarships last August after a party on campus resulted in a slew of positives. A university committee later said athletics had gone too far and reinstated the scholarships of those students who appealed, though it didn’t restore their spots on the soccer team.)
Is it because Louisville has fans at games? Hard to say that, when the women have been able to play more than the men, while drawing roughly the same crowds.
Everybody’s mad. Some guy Tweeted to me, “Who’s responsible for this?” Well, that’s a bit complicated. There’s plenty of frustration for everybody. For the players, who have had to endure the starts and stops. For the coaches. For the fans — one guy on Twitter was angry because Louisville Athletic Director Vince Taylor hadn’t advocated for athletes to jump the vaccine line.
I was on radio with Bob Valvano when today’s news broke. He calls the Cardinals’ games on radio. He is an analyst for ESPN. He doesn’t know where his next game is coming from. Game on, game off.
Even as signs of the virus subsiding begin to emerge, new variants mean that basketball programs and other athletic and entertainment endeavors are still at risk and maybe even more at risk than they were.
And that’s a bad thing heading into tournament time. The NCAA will bring every team to Indianapolis for the men’s tournament and send every team to San Antonio for the women’s. But it is allowing every league to play a conference tournament without backing up the NCAA Tourney significantly, thereby putting its whole field at increased risk of transmission just before the event.
It’s ludicrous. They’re starting the main games of the tournament (not the First Four) on March 19. That’s five days after the end of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
Play in one big event. Go to another big event. What could go wrong?
To protect the NCAA Tournament, every conference tournament should be scrapped and teams asked to quarantine while preparing for the NCAA.
That won’t happen. Conferences need the TV money, and that’s another problem. It’s as much about the money as about the public health. There has to be a balance. But it’s really tough to achieve in sports once you get beyond the professional level.
I feel bad for everybody involved. What’s going to happen when a team has a positive and has to forfeit a tournament game after working all season to get there? It’s going to be crushing.
The buzzer-beater drama of March Madness may be replaced with COVID catastrophe.
I hope not, but I know better. It’s bound to be a dissatisfying end, even worse if it befalls a team with a real chance to win the whole thing.
At this point, I’m just typing. I have no neat bow with which to wrap this up. It sucks.
About the only perspective I can offer: Sometime in the next week, the U.S. death toll from this virus will top 500,000. Half a million souls.
Amid the heartbreak and frustration of dealing with all of this, if we can get through these tournaments without adding coaches or players or officials or anyone associated with the enterprise to that number, there will be something to celebrate when One Shining Moment is played.
