LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you’ve followed Ken Lolla and his career as University of Louisville soccer coach at all, you know he’s a different kind of coach and teacher.
You also know that when he arrived in town 13 years ago, he didn’t just have to build a soccer program, he had to build a soccer culture.
Lolla informed Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra on Tuesday that he was stepping down from the job he has held since 2006. There was no dissatisfaction. It was not a move made in protest. There is no other job readily available. Lolla’s contract gave him an out to leave without him owing the university money until Jan. 1, but he says his next step is not known to him at this point.
He’s not burned out. The boosters aren’t on his heels. He’s loved and respected by the community.
He only says that he and his wife, Tina Marie, feel led to step out now. On Tuesday afternoon, during a stop at WDRB, he said that they feel at peace with the decision.
“A quote I heard not too long ago -- and I’ve wrestled with this -- is when you’re called out of your success, for something sacrificial or something different, will you listen?” Lolla said. “I feel very strongly that I’ve been called out of my success because there is something that I need to go to. There is something that I need to participate in that’s going to have even a bigger impact than what I do here. It’s easy to stay here, and quite honestly, sometimes it looks self-serving because of being in this glorified University of Louisville athletics. I want to make sure what we’re doing, Tina and I, is purposeful, and not about ourselves but helping others and making sure that we’re leaving it better than we found it.”
He certainly leaves the Louisville soccer program better than he found it. He left an Akron program that already was a national power for Louisville, which had never been to an NCAA Tournament and had posted only seven winning seasons in its 27 varsity seasons. Hired 13 years ago next week, Lolla couldn’t find a league opportunity for his young kids, so he started his own neighborhood soccer league as a temporary fix.
Within two years, Lolla had the Cardinals in the Top 25 and making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament. In his fifth season, they played for a national championship.
In 13 seasons, Lolla went 155-77-39 and led the Cardinals to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances – five of which reached the national quarterfinals. His last season at Louisville ended with an 11-5-3 record and the program’s first ACC championship.
“Tina and I often talk about our first match when I got here in 2006 and our first game we were playing Memphis at the old Cardinal Park, and we could count the number of people in the stands, and we knew most of them,” Lolla said. “And we remember that first day and how it grew to playing UCLA in the snow and having 7,000 people there, and witnessing now what’s happening with Louisville City FC and the number of people coming out. We’re humbled to have had just a small part in that excitement and that passion for the game that now exists, and that the community of Louisville, we termed it ‘Soccerville,’ is just that.”
At the same time, Lolla has pursued some deeper goals. Using his platform as a successful soccer coach, he has been a motivational speaker, authored a children’s book, and run charitable efforts to benefit special needs children.
It’s no secret, Lolla was very much a partner of former athletic director Tom Jurich. And one of his major benefactors was Dr. Mark Lynn, who made the cornerstone gift for Louisville’s new soccer stadium, and who was one of those dissatisfied with Jurich’s treatment. But Lolla referenced none of that when talking about his reasons for stepping away now – even if he’s not sure what the next step is.
“I don’t know what that is, but I feel strongly that unless we release where we are right now, we won’t be able to receive it,” Lolla said. “Looking back on the last 29 years as a head coach and what we’ve done, and specifically here at Louisville in the last 13 years, we felt like a lot of our mission, a lot of the things that we set out to do, that we had accomplished. We wanted to leave it in a better place, had achieved some things, and then felt looking at where we are in our lives knowing that we have a certain amount of years left, and what do we want those years to look like? We felt strongly about moving in a direction to open up opportunities that would make a difference in people’s lives in maybe other areas, in maybe a more significant way. So we’re open to that, not necessarily knowing exactly what it is, but open to something new.”
It could involve coaching. Lolla said he’d love to stay in Louisville, but will be open to opportunities anywhere they present themselves, whether in coaching, or in something else. At Louisville, Lolla coached 20 Major League Soccer Draft picks and presided over a program that grew from afterthought to headliner.
““I’m not ruling (coaching) out,” he said. “Very likely what I’ll do from here is something development-based, helping people, motivating people, inspiring them, using the gifts that I have, the experience I’ve gained in coaching. I’ll be coaching in some aspect, the question is whether it will be in soccer or sports or in some other area.”
There should be plenty of opportunities. Lolla has been a credit to the city and university. He and his wife, Tina, form the kind of partnership you rarely see in college sports, or out of it for that matter. Lolla stands for the right things. Not too long ago, when Louisville was beset with scandal, its name dragged through the mud in new ways, it seemed, with each passing day, his voice was a reminder that within every bad situation good people exist. He spoke calmly but convincingly for everyone who had nothing to do with the scandals.
If his phone isn’t ringing, it should be. What call he chooses to heed remains to be seen. But his surprise action on Tuesday, taken after a period of careful prayer and consideration, shows that where calling is concerned, Lolla certainly is listening.
