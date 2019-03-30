CRAWFORD | Look inside Louisville's final practice before facing UConn in the Elite Eight

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) – I wasn’t going to write about this, because it’s just a practice session. But so few teams allow anyone to see inside an Elite Eight practice, I changed my mind.
The University of Louisville women’s basketball team breaks a hallway huddle and heads into an empty Times Union Center arena for its final practice before Sunday's noon showdown with Connecticut with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
It’s not very often you get to be a part of these practices. They are closed to the media – unless you’re covering Jeff Walz’s Cardinals. He doesn’t care.
And to tell the truth, this isn’t an intense practice. Players get loose and walk through sets that Walz and his assistant coaches want to refresh them on. They listen to coaches carefully. You can tell they’re serious about this preparation.
But Walz doesn’t want to wear out a team that didn’t get back to the hotel until nearly 1 a.m. the night before, and must play a game less than 36 hours later. They will get up early, watch film, walk through some things, then try to make history on Sunday. On Saturday night they'll have a team dinner, and get some time to rest.
About 30 people from the university, and some reporters from Louisville media, are sitting courtside for the practice. Walz’s wife, Lauren, and his four children are on the team bench, with some others.
These practices are special because you never know if it might be the last one for these players and coaches. That’s not really a thought in their minds. They practice with the assumption that they will win the game, and keep practicing on into next week.
I was at the practice Louisville had the afternoon before its Final Four game against Mississippi State a year ago, and was at the practice the day before the NCAA championship game in St. Louis in 2009.
This isn’t business as usual. Every day, curtains are being drawn around teams and athletes and entire sports. It’s like the old steel curtain. Nothing gets out, no one gets in.
So getting to cover this team, in this way, is a privilege. Arica Carter goes out to midcourt, fires a shot and swishes it, first try. She then struts away. In style. In the end zone, WDRB's Tom Lane is watching but hasn’t been shooting.
“Can you do it again?” he asks.
She thinks about it. She’s shooting 100 percent from beyond the midcourt stripe. Why mess with that? Still, she trots back out and, maybe a half a dozen tries later, with the camera rolling, makes another one. Others join in. Dana Evans. Walz himself comes out and takes a few shots before getting one to go down. Later, flanked by his wife and kids, he makes a shot while sitting on the bench.
Practice is winding down. The NCAA keeps a clock, and when it hits zero, the balls go back onto the rack. But that’s a half hour or so away when the session begins to break up. The players are fooling around, playing with Walz’s young daughters, Lola and Lucy. They chase them around the end zone and stage races between them up the sideline. When Lucy loses, she cries and Walz has to pick her up.
Asia Durr, Louisville’s All-American, is one of the last on the court with a serious demeanor. She wants to make 10 straight free throws before she leaves. She accomplishes that, and is off to the bus, as the others soon are.
That leaves Walz and his family, largely, shooting hoops at one end. Jeff plays a little defense on his son Jacob. His daughter Kaeley holds her wrists up and hits a basketball, volleyball setter style, then makes two free throws. Lola tries to steal a ball from her mother as she dribbles it. Jeff holds Lola up toward the rim, so she can put the ball through the net. Then he does it for Lucy.
At the other end, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra and several others are putting up three-pointers.
This is the mood a day before. Earlier, I talked with Walz in a small room off the locker room about some things Geno Auriemma had said.
“I love Geno,” Walz said. “He can say some things the rest of us can’t, because of all he’s done. Recruits are going to come. But a lot of times I’ll see things he’s said and print them off to show my team.”
Earlier in the afternoon, talking about this time before an Elite Eight game, Auriemma, who has won 11 straight Elite Eight games, said, “You know, there's probably no more, I think, nervous energy on a team or coaching staff than the day between your Sweet 16 game and your final 8 game because you just want to play. You know you've got to play a really good team. You know you've got to play really well. You know what's at stake in the game. You know what's the reward for winning the game. And the prize for losing the game is your season is over.”
That anxiety may hit on Sunday for Louisville. But on Saturday, the mood is light. They know UConn well. They know what they have to do. They’re confident they can do it. There’s not much else to be said.
The horn sounds. Walz gathers up his family, the cameras stop clicking, and the scene fades until the bright lights turn up on Sunday.
