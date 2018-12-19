LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wednesday was busy for the Louisville City Football Club, with more roster moves unfolding and the release of its 2019 schedule from the United Soccer league.
LouCity loses two stalwarts of its defense, goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh and defender Kyle Smith. They will reunite with former LouCity coach James O’Connor at Orlando City FC of Major League soccer.
The club wished both players well in a statement.
In a Twitter, post, Ranjitsingh wrote, “After four years at the club where I started my professional career, it's time for me to say goodbye as I pursue an opportunity I have been working really hard for. Being an original member of this club, it was amazing for me to be part of the success and to see the growth of football in this city. This club will always be special to me and I have a lot to be thankful for."
Smith, on Twitter, said, “The last three years in Louisville have been an unforgettable experience. Playing for Louisville City FC was a dream come true, signing my first professional contract. I want to thank the coaching staff and the owners for giving me the opportunity to play for such a great club. And also helping me grow as a soccer player and as a person.”
LouCity immediately announced that it has re-signed goalkeeper Tim Dombrowlski, and added forward Sunny Jane.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back with Louisville,” Dobrowlski said. “There’s a culture here like none other and I know we will only improve from years past. I’m looking forward to getting after it down in Florida (in preseason).”
In -2018, Dobrowlski stepped in three times for an injured Ranjitsingh – starting two games. He gave up two goals on seven shots defended. He played in wins over Ottawa, Atlanta United II and Toronto in the club’s closing streak to reach the USL playoffs. He also appeared in 12 games in 2017, including three shutouts.
LouCity coach John Hackworth said, “We are glad to have Tim return next year and are ready to reach the next level with him. He showed his ability this year both in the league and in the team’s Open Cup success and now it’s about getting better as we chase that third star. We know he’s ready to go.”
For Jane, a former standout at Trinity High School, today’s signing is a homecoming. He has played at a couple of USL stops since his career at Maryland, and most recently played in the Cambodian League.
“Playing for my city has always been my dream since the team joined the USL,” Jane said. “This is a dream move for me and I’ve waited for this opportunity for so long. I am coming home and nothing is better than that for me.”
“Sunny is a player that I have admired from afar for a long time,” Hackworth said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with him and believe he can help us reach our always lofty expectations.”
The club also got its season schedule from the USL, which will debut play in its new league format next season. The USL Championship, in which LouCity will compete, opens play on March 9.
Louisville City will begin its regular season on the road on March 9 at North Carolina FC, then play at Atlanta United FC 2 before its home opener against Hartford Athletic in Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, March 23.
The 2019 season also will see the USL Cup Playoffs will expand to include 10 teams from each conference, with the lowest four seeds in each conference opening the postseason in a play-in round, feeding into an eight-team bracket.
A first look at LouCity’s 2019 schedule is below:
