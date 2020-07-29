LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville City Football Club took its third loss in four home games since the COVID-19 restart, and now coach John Hackworth, given the body of work he has seen and what he saw Wednesday night, can say it with some disappointment.
This is not the team he expected to see and not even the team he sees in training.
LouCity did what it usually does during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Sporting City KC II. It created more shots than its opponent (21-9) and more shots on target (9-3). But it paid dearly for a couple of defensive lapses, especially one cleaning up a counter in the midfield that resulted in the game-winner from Wilson Harris in the 83rd minute.
"That was not a performance that we are proud of," Hackworth said. "So we have to fix that. Credit Sporting; they’re a good team, and just like Saturday it was a hard-fought game. But we have too much quality to at times put on the performance that we did tonight. ... It doesn’t look the way that we feel on a daily basis. And that’s the strangest thing to me."
LouCity fell into a hole quickly, with Sporting II’s Dominik Resetar scoring off a Jaret Townsend assist in the eighth minute.
The home team clawed back when Cameron Lancaster was fouled just outside the box and converted the free kick in the 21st minute.
LouCity showed some offensive spark in the second half but not enough consistency before a Lynn Family Stadium Crowd of 4,850.
"We didn’t play our game," Hackworth said. "In the first half, you could tell we were tentative. After a really good start, for whatever reason we played really conservative. We’re a team that doesn’t like to play backwards a lot and we went backwards a lot tonight. We didn’t take guys on one vs. one when we could have. We didn’t attack them the way that we should have. We got it going a little bit at times, in the second half we had a really good spell, but we didn’t get anything out of it. ... You don’t look at the chances that we have, some of them excellent. I was just watching the highlights, and we’re unlucky too. ... There were chances that we have to put away, and we had those in both halves."
LouCity is back at it Saturday and must deal with rival Indy Eleven, which is in first place in its group. Hackworth finds himself needing to keep his team’s confidence up, while somehow finding it on the pitch.
"I didn’t like the reactions of the whole group," Hackworth said. "It’s not collective. If you look at this team last year, a lot of the same guys, we would go down a goal, no problem. There was an answer, a feeling, a belief that you could see. It was the exact opposite after that (second goal). It was a mistake, and a mistake we can live with. But it’s what you do after that that matters. ... When you’re 1-3 coming out of the break, for sure, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. It’s my responsibility. We’ll get it right."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.