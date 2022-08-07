LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City Football Club ran its unbeaten streak to 8 matches in front of 11,981 fans in Lynn Family Stadium Saturday night, but it took only minutes after the 4-1 victory over Charleston Battery for talk to turn of the next game.
That’s not unusual when your team hasn’t lost since June 5 – especially when your next opponent hasn’t lost since April 30, is unbeaten in its past 13 games and has won the past two meetings with you, last year’s Eastern Conference final, and the last time you lost this season.
The Tampa Bay Rowdies come to town Saturday, and suffice it to say that LouCity is fired up. The club is running a “Fill the Fam” promotion, hoping for a first-ever sellout in Lynn Family Stadium. The team is wearing its new black and gold uniforms for the first time, and the game has been labeled a "blackout" for fans.
“This game, we'll learn from the areas on Monday make sure that we go through the film,” LouCity manager Danny Cruz said. “But the focus is now on Tampa, and it'll be a huge opportunity here at home in front of, again, a full stadium. And I'm confident that with the support that I know is coming, the players are going to put in a put on a good performance.”
LouCity controlled Saturday’s game from the start, but still went a goal down in the first half. The home team had controlled better than 60% of possession, but Charleston drew first blood in the 26th minute. It took only 4 minutes for Brian Ownby to answer, and the teams went to the half tied 1-1.
In the second half, it was all LouCity, with Enoch Mushagalusa taking a pass from Amidou Dia to score on a cutback. That broke the tie seven minutes into the half, then Wilson Harris won possession and scored on his own in the 67th minute. But the wheels were already falling off for Charleston. It had gone down a man minutes prior when Enock Kwaka made contact with the referee while arguing a call.
The final score came from another Dia assist – a cross to Sean Totsch all alone, which was finished adeptly in the 89th minute.
“It's a good response, obviously being down a goal,” Cruz said. “I know I've said it before, but we got to execute in the final third. And I know it sounds a little bit weird given that we scored 4 goals tonight, but I thought in the first half we should have finished our chances. Because you give an opponent one opportunity and they go up and the game changes. So I was happy with the response after halftime. I thought there were some really good individual performances, and again, 3 points in front of a packed house. Really happy with it.”
After goals, LouCity players made a point to head toward the game’s honorary captain, “Super” Drew Esposito, a brain cancer survivor honored for his courageous medical fight. He and his family were honored on the field at halftime of the game. The club had signed him to a special one-game contract earlier in the week.
“Tonight, was bigger than us. It was more about Super Drew and all the kids going through the things he’s been going through," Dia said. "We did it for him and all the fans. It was a good step up to lead into a massive game next week."
The LouCity defense is in for a test on Saturday. Tampa Bay is the only club in the Eastern Division to score more goals (48) than Louisville (47). It’s the only club anywhere close to LouCity’s goal differential of 31 (at 25).
“I treat it as it's an opportunity to drift away from an opponent that's chasing us in the table,” Cruz said. “You know, I think we've played one less game than them. So, it's a massive opportunity pull away from them. And then obviously we’ve got to make up those points in the game, a game in hand. But for me, it's a big game here at home front of a full stadium, and our players wouldn't have it any other way.”
