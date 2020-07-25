LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC won its first game in Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, using a second-half header from Cameron Lancaster and improved defensive energy down the stretch to beat Sporting KC II 1-0 in front of a COVID-19 restricted crowd of 4,850.
LouCity still missed some fantastic chances to put the game away, including a Luke Spencer goal off a two-man game with Brian Ownby that was flagged for offside in stoppage time. Regardless, the spirited effort was enough to turn the negative momentum of back-to-back losses to open the facility.
Lancaster’s goal came in the 69th minute off a picturesque cross from Niall McCabe, who drew the start on Saturday and rewarded coach John Hackworth with a service of Lancaster, who headed the ball in while fading away from the pass.
Soon thereafter, Sporting KC midfielder Jaret Townsend nearly tied it up, breaking into the open with possession for a one-on-one with Louisville goalkeeper Ben Lundt. Townsend took his shot, but Lundt was up for the challenge, blocking the shot to maintain Louisville’s lead. He went on to record his second shutout of the season.
Louisville took 15 shots to KC’s 7, but managed only two on target. The teams split possession 50-50.
Neither team will have much time to dwell on the game. They’ll face each other again on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Lynn Family Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.