LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is quite at home in the conference semifinal round of the USL Championship playoffs.
LouCity has made the conference finals every year since the club's inception in 2015. The Charlotte Independence began play the same year and on Saturday will play in their first conference semifinal when they face LouCity at 7 p.m.
Not only is LouCity at home at this level, but it is at home literally with Saturday's game at Lynn Family Stadium, where another large crowd is expected after 9,067 showed up to watch LouCity beat Miami 1-0 last Saturday.
Louisville is 14-2-2 at home this season and has lost only once since the stadium went to full capacity in June.
"The composure, the understanding of this is something that we've been through before. There's real value in that, and the players talk about it all the time," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. "And we're going to experience an unbelievable crowd again. I'm confident in that. We're going to be here at home, which is important to us. I think our record has shown that. And the players always have that little bit extra bite anytime we're able to play here at home. So we're excited."
In Charlotte, LouCity will face perhaps the USL's hottest team. They're 11-1-1 in their past 13 games and feature the USL Championship’s all-time leading scorer, Dane Kelly, and Christian Fuchs, who was part of Leicester City’s English Premier League champion side in 2015-16.
Cruz said his team hasn't varied its approach in the postseason. There's a bit of added intensity from players, who understand the one-and-done nature of knockout tournaments. But the culture of the club is such that the players approach regular-season games much the same way.
"This club's built on winning championships," defender Wes Charpie said. "So when it comes to this time of the season, you know, it's kind of what Louisville is known for. So we kind of get together. It's nice to come in here every day when half of the teams are done with their season or didn't make playoffs. It's a special time. I think the bonding grows a little bit more, you know, because we're just thankful to be here still working and still playing. It feels a lot like a regular-season game, just maybe the intensity is raised a bit."
Louisville has put together a strong defensive run over the past two game and hopes to keep it going. The club has recorded back-to-back clean sheets and has allowed only one shot on target in those games. The back line of Charpie, Oscar Jimenez, Sean Totsch and Jonthan Gomez is experienced and has come together at the right time, with Charpie and Jimenz both now back from injuries.
"I think it's a bit of that intensity level, I said, like raising a bit," Charpie said. "And just really thinking about it and being focused ... on communication and keeping our lines tight and organized and understanding some critical moments. I think we've been doing really well at that. So hopefully, we can continue that toward the final."
If LouCity wins Saturday, it will either travel to Tampa Bay or face Birmingham at home. Cruz said the team can't worry about scenarios.
"To be honest, if we don't get the job done this weekend, that stuff becomes irrelevant, you know," he said. "So the idea is that, obviously, we keep the focus on Charlotte, and we control what we can control which is this game, and we'll deal with whatever comes next. If that's the case ... Listen, it's a good team with good individual players in (Christian) Fuchs, (Gabriel) Obertan, (Sylvain) Marveaux, (Brandt) Bronico, they have a lot of a lot of talent. There's no doubt about it. But I've said it a lot this year. I'm absolutely confident in the group. We've had a really good week of training."
