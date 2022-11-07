CRAWFORD | LouCity FC to take its dramatic postseason run to San Antonio for USL final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City Football Club gets to the USL Eastern Conference finals. That's what it does. It has never not done it. Eight years, eight trips to the conference finals. Half of those, it has now won, including Saturday's improbable, extra-time, man-down 1-0 win over Tampa Bay in Lynn Family Stadium.
It's easy when a team does something that often to take it for granted.
LouCity will travel to San Antonio FC to go for its third USL Cup when the teams meet for the first time on at 8 p.m. Sunday. It will be the first time LouCity, a two-time champion, will play for a title on the road and its fourth time in the championship game. It is, then, territory the club is familiar with.
But the postseason run that has landed LouCity FC in this championship final is as improbable as anything the club has ever accomplished. Yes, it has been playing at home, and that's a huge advantage (11,563 fans attended the conference final). Yes, it earned a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and led the conference for much of the season.
But two weeks ago, it was down 2-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds with eight minutes left in regulation. That's, "it's been a nice season but ended too soon," territory. A five-year study in the English Premier League found that when teams went up 2-0, the team taking the initial lead went on to win 93% of its matches in full time. I couldn't find a stat for teams leading 2-0 after 80 minutes. The win percentage, you figure, is probably close to 100.
LouCity scratched back to even behind a goal from Manny Perez and a penalty kick conversion from Cameron Lancaster, after Elijah Wynder drew the penalty. Then, the home team prevailed on penalty kicks. Reserve goalkeeper Danny Feuded made the key save. LouCity Academy product Carlos Moguel Jr., made the clinching conversion.
On Saturday, what LouCity did defied logic nearly as much. Near the end of a grueling contest against a Tampa Bay Rowdies club that has beaten them in the conference finals each of the past two seasons, the Boys in Purple went down a man when Corben Bone was shown a red card in the 82nd minute.
The game was a scoreless tie, but the prospect of fighting through two overtime periods to get to penalty kicks with the score still level while playing a man down is daunting. Especially against a good team. Especially when the team is exhausted after a tense and hard-fought match. Especially in the conference final.
That's when doubt can creep in. When you figure the club has exhausted its supply of magic. When the fire goes out.
Danny Cruz, who became the full-time LouCity coach after jumping in as interim in April of last year, jumped into the emotional situation after Bone's red card with immediate calm. He settled his players back down. He reminded them that they had performed well when in the same situation before this season. He got their minds back on task.
And good things happened. After LouCity earned a corner, Wynder, a Louisville native and first-ever signee for LouCity's Academy, spotted the ball at his feet in the 108th minute and slipped it into the goal for a 1-0 lead, a shot of adrenaline and, eventually, a berth in the USL championship.
That kind of thing just doesn't happen. At least, it doesn't happen two weeks in a row. It doesn't even happen in the movies because it's too improbable for fiction.
"I'm extremely proud of this entire organization," Cruz said. "From top to bottom, I think you saw what this club is capable of. That group of men in there, I cannot speak highly enough of through all the adversity this season with injuries, red cards. I will say we talked about when we went down a man that in Birmingham, in San Diego, we have shown that even down, we can play to the level that we did. There are so many people that have a lot to be proud of tonight. And for me to be the manager of this football club, I'll never forget this night."
It only happens with great discipline and work, when character is as important as luck.
That Wynder, a 19-year-old midfielder, a Louisville native who played high school soccer at Collegiate before making his pro debut in the summer of 2020 just after his 16th birthday, would score the deciding goal to end a magical run in the last game of the season before the home fans, made it more fitting.
"I'm just happy to help the team out," Wynder said. "We went down a man, we're all fighting. So, this one is not just big for me. But it's also big for all the guys. We all fought. It wasn't just me. I'm just the one that got the goal, but this was a team effort. . . . You're down a man, so everybody's doing basically two jobs for each person. You just run as much as you can, work as hard as you can. And it's just a fight. We fought harder than them. ... Before every game, pretty much every day and in film and every meeting, we talk about belief. Belief is a big thing. Like, no matter what position we're in, (Cruz) is always going to believe in us and we're always going to believe in each other to do whatever we can to get the result that we need."
You win a couple of playoff matches like that, it would be easy to believe in some kind of "team of destiny" stuff. But veteran Paolo Del Piccolo says that work trumps destiny.
"'I've won this game three times," he said. "And two of them I remember very fondly and one of them I don't remember at all because that season, you know, we lost the next one. So, for us, it's great. It's excellent. It's an important game. It's an important trophy to win. But for us, we have celebrate this for 30 minutes and then it's switch into the final. ... This is not the finish line for us. We have to refocus, come back to work for a hard training week and make sure that we bring the same fight and energy next weekend in the final."
