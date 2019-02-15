LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC coach John Hackworth has been working on his team’s application of pressure in the run-up to the club’s defense of its second straight USL championship.
On Thursday against the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer, LouCity put some of that on display.
Speedy Williams headed in a pass from Brian Ownby just three minutes into the match, and Niall McCabe scored in the 26th minute, off a feed from Williams, to put LouCity on its way to a 3-1 victory in its third exhibition of the season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
It was LouCity’s first win in a friendly after losses to Orlando City and Nashville. Hackworth said he liked his team’s attack on both ends.
“Especially in the first half, I thought we put New England under a lot of pressure,” Hackworth said. “We turned them over in some good spots and were able to capitalize. I was also happy with the way we possessed the ball. Our buildup was excellent.”
Louisville went up 3-0 on a goal by Mangus Rasmussen (off an assist from Sunny June) in the 65th minute, then cruised to the win. Louisville City also beat the New England Revolution last season when the teams met in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup on June 5, 2018 at Lynn Stadium.
“I thought the start of the second half was good,” Hackworth said. “You see a new group come on at 60 minutes and keep it going and get a third goal, then you have to close out a game, and we did that. So for what we’ve been working on and where we are, I’m pleased with the performance. We wanted to make sure we finished the first half the way we started it, and I thought we did that. So effort was good. Execution was a little better and I think you could tell that. Our press was good, and our accountability for each other, in moments of transition, I thought was excellent as well.”
LouCity will play its final Florida friendly against the University of South Florida on Saturday at IMG. The club will head north exhibitions against Memphis, at Kentucky and at Louisville. The regular season begins March 9 at North Carolina FC. The regular-season home opener is at 7 p.m. March 23 against Hartford Athletic.
