ver Semmle, a graduate of 2022 NCAA champion Marshall, who turned away both San Antonio shots on target, including a last-ditch effort in stoppage time.
“He's been fantastic,” Cruz said. “You know, he, he's come in, he's learned, he wants to listen. He wants to grow. I think his management of games has continued to improve. He had a couple of big big saves tonight. The kids continuing to, you know, to prove that how much better he's going to continue to get
After giving up 8 goals in back-to-back losses, LouCity posted its third straight clean sheet on Saturday, including a shutout of Lexington in the U.S. Open cup.
“We have a special group,” Mushagalusa said. “We’ve had our ups and downs. That’s normal in football. It’s just about finding that (rhythm) and you keep going…We’ve just got to keep working and being ready. Games are easy. Trainings are harder. That’s where we put in the work.”
Next up is a trip to Charleston to face division-leading Charleston Battery. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.