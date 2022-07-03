LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By the time last night’s wild encounter at Lynn Family Stadium ended, Birmingham Legion FC looked more like a squadron, and Louisville City FC was flying high, once again atop the USL Eastern Division table after a late penalty kick sealed a 2-1 victory.
First Birmingham went down a man. Then it went down a coach. And finally it went down, period — kicking (well, soccer game, I guess that’s a given) and screaming.
The decisive play came in the 82nd minute, when Birmingham legion goalkeeper Alex Crognale received a yellow card for apparently tripping LouCity’s Brian Ownby in the box. After an extended protest by Birmingham players, Sean Totsch calmly converted the penalty for the lead, and LouCity held on through the stoppage time for a third straight victory.
Birmingham coach Tom Soehn was ejected for arguing after the goal. Legion, which had won four straight and 8 of its past 9 coming in, had been playing a man down since midfielder Mikey Lopez received his second yellow card in the 65th minute and was sent off. It was a bit of the tables turning. The teams fought to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting after LouCity played more than half the match a man down following the ejection of midfielder Napo Matsoso late in the first half.
"Obviously a lot of frustration from them with regard to the penalty, but I've watched it back, for me it's a clear penalty," Louisville coach Danny Cruz said after the game. "Understand, they were frustrated about a few things, and I get it. But I do feel like we created more than enough opportunities tonight to win this game. We missed some chances from 3 yards out that we can't be missing, and we spoke about that in (the locker room). And if you leave a good team in the game like that, they're going to create opportunities and Birmingham certainly did that. I was proud of the mentality of the group. I thought the intensity was good. And again, when you look at that first half, holistically, it was a really impressive first half."
It was that. To say that LouCity’s defense left an imprint on the game is an understatement. Defenders scored both goals. And the home team didn’t even allow a shot on goal until for the game’s first 50 minutes.
The first half highlight came in the 32nd minute when Niall McCabe, who has been with LouCity FC since its first match, played a free kick into the box that 17-year-old center back Josh Wynder, a product of the club’s academy, headed home for his first USL goal.
"It was a great feeling to score my first goal here at home," Wynder said. "Niall put it on a platter for me. I really didn't have to do much on that."
Cruz said of Wynder: "I thought Josh was fantastic tonight. You know, I think he's got a bright future. Hopefully our fans are enjoying watching him. I certainly was proud again. It was a great finish and a great ball from Niall."
Birmingham pulled level on a fantastic goal from Enzo Martinez, blasting a shot into the back corner from a wide angle in the 52nd minute.
"I thought we didn't necessarily play as well (defensively) at the start of the second half," Totsch said. "But their goal really came out of a brilliant shot. It was not something where we were lacking super defensively or anything. He cut in and buried that, and I don't expect any goalie to save that really."
The game-winner came amid controversy. But after all the arguing, Totsch easily put the penalty in to improve Louisville to 11-3-3 on the season after their third straight win. Asked how he kept his focus amid the mayhem, Totsch was equally casual.
"In my mind, I've already scored it before I even take it," he said. "So I've already told myself I've scored it. And then it's just about calming myself, getting a breath and then kicking the ball, which I've done a million times."
The stat sheet told a dominant city for LouCity. A 17-5 edge in shots, 60-40 edge in possession. The club continues to find a way amid injury. Top scorer Camron Lancaster remains sidelined with a groin injury. Striker Wilson Harris had to leave last night’s game with a rib injury that Cruz said afterward was of some concern.
"Brian (Ownby), we move him up top, and Ray (Serrano) comes on," Cruz said. "I thought the two of them did a great job. Ray came on and made a real difference. You’re finding ways to win, and players when their number is called have to come on and do their job."
Totsch gave some credit to the 9,687 who showed up for the game.
"We talked about making it difficult suffocating teams and squeezing the life out of them," Totsch said. "That's what we tried to do. And a lot of credit to our fans. We talk about momentum a lot. And I thought the team and the stadium really carried the momentum, through most of the game. It's hard for teams to come here when we're playing well, and we have the momentum going our way."
LouCity will try to keep the momentum going against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Sean Totsch
LouCity FC defender Sean Totsch battles a defender during the team's 2-1 win over Birmingham on July 2, 2022.