LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a couple of weeks, officials from the Louisville City Football Club have said they weren't sure how many fans would be in attendance at Sunday's inaugural game in Lynn Family Stadium, because they didn't know how many tickets they could safely sell.
Their ticket partner, SeatGeek, has developed technology that will allow fans to buy tickets in groups and distance them from other groups of fans. Because of that, club president Brad Estes said it was difficult to know if the actual attendance would approach the 50% allowed by the state.
At least where chairback seats are concerned, it will not. On Tuesday, LouCity announced that the SeatGeek technology could safely accommodate 2,502 of the stadium's 9,288 chairback seats, or 27%. The software blocks out 6 feet, or the equivalent of three empty chairs, between family seating pods.
The total attendance will be more than that number. Roughly 6,000 of the stadium's total capacity is included in supporter standing sections or in club seating. If those areas reach 50% capacity, the total attendance for the opener will be in the neighborhood of 5,000.
“This has been a painstaking process, but one done with great care to ensure a safe experience for fans,” said Mitch Ried, LouCity’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re working under strict requirements based on the governor’s approval to open the stadium that will leave more seats empty than filled. We will continue to evaluate our fan capacity on a game-by-game basis as the 2020 season continues.”
Those without tickets Sunday can tune in on ESPN2, News Radio 840 WHAS and SiriusXM FC.
