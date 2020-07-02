LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City Football Club is just 10 days away from playing its first game in its new home, and the club will have plenty of chance to get comfortable with the United Soccer League Championship schedule released Thursday afternoon.
After their restart at 5 p.m on July 12 against Pittsburgh — which will be televised on ESPN2 as the nation’s first nationally televised professional team sport to be played in front a home crowd since COVID-19 shutdowns began — LouCity will play five straight home games before finally hitting the road in an abbreviated 16-game league slate.
Louisville’s games will come mostly against a four-team “group,” that includes Indy Eleven, Sporting KC and Saint Louis FC. It will face each of those teams four times.
Full start times, plus TV and radio details, will be announced later.
“It’s an interesting schedule due to the fact that we’re in a group now and will play our group opponents four times each,” LouCity coach and sporting director John Hackworth said. “That’s unusual for any professional league, obviously, but it’s what we’ve been dealt. We do believe the fact that we’re opening our new stadium and have the first few games at home can be beneficial to us, both for the start in terms of competition but also showing off our beautiful Lynn Family Stadium.”
Non-group games an Aug. 15 trip to play Virginia’s Loudon United FC and a Sept. 19 meeting with Memphis 901 FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
A cluster of games — six of them between Aug. 8 and Sept. 5 — makes up the busiest portion of a schedule that has all games (other than the Sunday re-opening) falling on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
If available, any single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Those unable to make it to Lynn Family Stadium can watch live this season on WDRB’s family of networks or hear the radio call on local iHeartMedia stations.
The full schedule is available below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|July 12
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds
|Lynn Family Stadium
|July 18
|Saint Louis FC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|July 25
|Sporting KC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|July 29
|Sporting KC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|Aug. 8
|Indy Eleven
|Lynn Family Stadium
|Aug. 12
|Sporting KC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|Aug. 15
|at Loudon United FC
|Segra Field
|Aug. 26
|Indy Eleven
|Lynn Family Stadium
|Aug. 29
|at Saint Louis FC
|West Community Stadium
|Sept. 5
|at Indy Eleven
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sept. 12
|Saint Louis FC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|Sept. 16
|at Indy Eleven
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sept. 19
|Memphis 901
|Lynn Family Stadium
|Sept. 26
|at Saint Louis FC
|West Community Stadium
|Oct. 3
|Sporting KC
|Lynn Family Stadium
