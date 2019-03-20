DES MOINES, Iowa. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville basketball team arrived in Iowa Tuesday night feeling loose and confident. They walked into Wells Fargo Arena for their public shootaround Wednesday afternoon with smiles.
“We’ve played as tough a schedule in the past month as probably anybody in the country,” junior Ryan McMahon said. “And we’ve played right with some of the best teams in the country. I think we’re ready for this.”
Louisville coach Chris Mack walked out onto the court, greeted CBS commentator Reggie Miller with a hug and a wide smile, and quickly had Miller pose with daughters Lainee and Hailee for selfies.
Mack has only five players who have participated in an NCAA Tournament game, but none who have played the kind of significant role they’ll have to play in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener at 12:15 p.m. against No. 10 seed Minnesota in Wells Fargo Arena.
But he said he’s not concerned about that, or about any distractions the NCAA Tournament may present.
“It's basketball, and we try to be the same people whether we're in the practice facility at Drake today, at the Yum! Center or Chapel Hill, doesn't matter,” Mack said. “You could point to all kinds of teams. UMBC last year I don't think they had ever been to a NCAA Tournament. It's not a rock in a sling shot. It's basketball. We have to be prepared like we are every game, and then we have to try to go execute that game plan to the best of our ability against a really good team.”
Mack’s daughters were back and forth on the court, trying to spin a ball on their hands, with occasional instruction from their dad and mom, Christi.
Assistant Luke Murray was going after guards, fouling on purpose to try to dislodge the ball on the break. It was a fairly businesslike shootaround, but the team was comfortable in the locker room, with their usual peanut-butter and jelly spread in the room and occasional laughter as players cut up with reporters.
“We worked all season for this,” senior Christian Cunningham said. “And a lot of us our whole lives. We’re going to have fun with it, but we want to win.”
