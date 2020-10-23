LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As time goes by, the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic to the University of Louisville athletic department is coming more into focus, and the picture isn’t pretty, though school officials say that without taking swift measures in the spring, it could have been much worse.
The projected revenue shortfall to the department for the coming athletic season is being set at $37 million. A budget that began in the planning process last fall before COVID at $109.1 million and was pared to $95.1 million this past spring now is being slashed to $76.6 million in hopes of helping to offset the shortfalls.
That’s the bad news. The good is that Louisville athletics finished the last season with a $4.3 million surplus, which will be used to help offset the shortfall.
It also took some significant cost-cutting measures in March, including furloughs, layoffs, salary reductions and budget cuts to sports in areas such as travel and recruiting. That round of belt-tightening saved $14 million, and a new round proposed during a meeting of the U of L Athletics Association board Friday will seek to save another $18.5 million.
Overall, the athletics budget deficit projected at U of L as of Friday was around $18.5 million, though it can change nearly weekly. Department leaders are hoping to keep it below $20 million when all is said and done.
“We’ve seen the financial impact of COVID across college sports,” Athletics Director Vince Tyra said. “But we’re happy that some of the numbers I’ve shared with you from various schools — $70 million (deficit) at Iowa, or as I mentioned $107 million at Ohio State — happy we are where we are. Never excited talking about losses, but I truly believe we’re in a one-year revenue impact. It’s not a cost issue here, as much as it is trying to deal with the revenue impact we have from lack of ticket sales and donations and so forth.”
The new cuts will come in the areas of operating costs, student financial aid (mostly by reallocating summer school spending and other areas) and in salaries and benefits.
The new shortfall projection assumes no fans will be permitted at basketball games, though department officials hope that won’t be the case. They are optimistic the state government will allow 15% capacity at events, but are still awaiting approval.
The biggest expected hit to the U of L budget is in ticket sales, a loss of $20.6 million. Another $12.6 million of the shortfall is expected to come from seat donations, with $6.3 in suite rentals and nearly $2 million parking, concessions and advertising.
Some game-management expenses are down, and travel budgets have been cut. An 8-team event for men’s basketball at the KFC Yum! Center will turn $750,000 in guarantees into $150,00 in expenses for the teams coming to Louisville to play in the early-season event.
One expense that wasn’t in the original budget is COVID-19 related expenses for testing, quarantining and other matters. The department has so far spent just under $300,000 on that effort, and expects to surpass $1 million by the end of the school year.
Still, Tyra says he’s satisfied the results have been as good as he probably could have hoped, given the circumstances.
“We’ve been in the weeds in this thing from early on,” he said. “I think March when we looked at the outlook, we felt we needed to act sooner than later. And while uncomfortable and certainly not the most enjoyable part of our jobs, it literally has paid off in what we’ve done here. I think the whole thing to keep in mind here is that we were trying to make sure we protected the student-athlete experience. It’s why we’re here. . . . The COVID impact, as well all know, has been profound, not just in our income statement but on just the experience that I’ve just talked about. But that being said, we’ve had good success. Our protocols have held up. We’ve shared those. We’ve had one volleyball match, against Notre Dame that was postponed. Hopefully we’ll continue with that.”
Tyra said that he expects to re-budget all sports at the beginning of the year once the revenue numbers are more firm, to see if further tightening is needed. As it is, the department is expected to use some kind of debt to meet the expected $18-plus million deficit.
U of L president Neeli Bendapudi praised the work of Tyra and his senior leadership Friday, saying, “I’m really glad that we have someone with a keen understanding of athletics and a good business head to lead us through what are definitely extraordinary times.”
