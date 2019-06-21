CRAWFORD | Louisville baseball getting some Game of Thrones inspiration in Omaha

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville baseball team is now 5-0 in elimination games this postseason, including 2-0 at the College World Series after Thursday night's 4-3 walk-off win over Mississippi State.

Beginning with Wednesday's win over Auburn, ESPN cameras began picking up a piece of tape that held the lineup card in the Louisville dugout. On that tape was printed the words: "NOT TODAY."

After the Cardinals put together a stirring late rally to beat the Bulldogs, Louisville coach Dan McDonnell -- who can get more mileage out of a slogan than most people -- was asked about the origin of that message.

"Yeah, it's from a real popular show that all the kids watch," he said. "I don't watch it, but it's just a famous line in that show, and we just kind of took that mantra. Actually my good buddy Rock Bellantoni, I read his devotion after we won the super regionals. He's the one who actually sent me a text that morning. He must be a fan of the show. And so I had Mike Allman, our video guy, pull up some video, and I didn't realize how much -- I heard the kids liked it but I didn't realize how much they liked it, and so we just keep using that line, that 'Not today.' Today is not going to be the last day."

The words came from master sword-fighter and instructor of Game of Thrones character Syrio Forel to Arya Stark: "There is only one thing we say to death: Not today." Words she would utter later in the series.

But they're not the only rallying point in the Louisville dugout.

"The kids like it," McDonnell said. "And we've got a hockey jersey in the dugout, we've got a hockey puck. We say we're playing playoff hockey because when you get to Game 7, if you win, you advance to the next round. If you lose, the season is over. This team has kind of acted like this is playoff hockey. . . . It's good to see the belief and the trust and the fight all the way to the end."

Louisville will face Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Friday night in another elimination game.

"I think our team is battle tested, and I think just the tough games that we've played during the season, some really good ACC competition on the weekends (have made the team tougher)," Louisville pitcher Nick Bennett said. "The regional and super regional has helped us a ton. You know, baseball is a lot of mental side of the game, too, so I just think the tough games and battling with one another helps us mentally, as well, and gives us confidence in late-inning games, close games."

