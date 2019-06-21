CRAWFORD | Louisville can't hold off Vanderbilt, bows out of College World Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This one is going to sting for a while. The University of Louisville baseball team got a brilliant pitching performance from Luke Smith and clawed its way to a 2-1 lead with some seventh-inning magic against Vanderbilt on Friday night.
But it all came apart after Smith left the mound in the eighth inning shouting a couple of F-bombs in the direction of Vanderbilt first baseman Julian Infante, who he had just set down for his 10th strikeout of the game.
From then on, the karma went the way of the Commodores, who scored twice in the top of the ninth to turn Louisville back 3-2.
It was tough because Louisville had hung in and done what it needed to do to get the lead.
It was tough because Louisville coach Dan McDonnell stuck with Smith one batter too many, which is an easy call to make in hindsight, but which is a call that many — including ESPN's announcer crew — made ahead of time.
And mainly, it's tough because it's a bitter end to what will go down as one of the better seasons in school history and its best run in the College World Series, even if the Cardinals will come home believing they could have done more.
Smith was dominant. The 6-foot-3-inch junior college transfer who went 8 1/3 innings in a regional win over Illinois State threw eight complete, holding Vanderbilt to a run and giving up only three hits while striking out 10. He allowed only one hit after the third inning until a run-scoring double in the eighth.
But his night instead will likely be remembered for his trash talk with Infante, captured in slow motion on national TV.
Louisville fell behind 1-0 in the third inning when Harrison Ray walked and later scored. After that, the offense went away. Vanderbilt starter Mason Hickman pitched six scoreless innings and gave up only two hits.
But when Jake Eder came on in the seventh, Louisville struck. Danny Oriente led off with a double, and Trey Leonard came in to run for him. After Drew Campbell bunted him to third, Justin Lavey grounded to short and Leonard was thrown out at the plate. With two outs, Henry Davis singled to put runners at first and second.
Lavey then stole third, and when the catcher's throw sailed over the third baseman’s glove and into left field, he scored, with Davis moving to second. Lucas Dunn then singled to give the Cardinals the lead.
They couldn't keep it. Despite Vanderbilt’s two best hitters, Austin Martin and J.J. Bleday, leading off the ninth, and two closers, Michael Kirian and Michael McAvene, warming in the bullpen, McDonnell went with Smith. Martin grounded to short.
Smith then walked Bleday, but McDonnell stayed with him to face right-hander Ethan Paul, and Paul hit a line drive double down the right field line, and Louisville's relay throw from second was wide. Bleday scored to tie the game.
From there, McDonnell went to McAvene. But the bad luck continued. Philip Clark singled to right center, just over the glove of second baseman Lavey, putting runners at the corners with one out. Then Pat DeMarco doubled just inches inside the left field line, scoring Paul to put Vanderbilt up. And that was it.
Louisville finishes the season 51-18 and reached baseball's Final Four for the first time, with five elimination wins before the one that got away.
But it did get away. And it will sting for a while.
