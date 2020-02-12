CRAWFORD | Louisville can't shoot straight, sees winning streak end at Georgia Tech, 64-58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This was bad. Most teams in the country have a so-called "bad loss" on their resume. Louisville was among the few that didn’t. Now, it does.
On Wednesday night, the Cardinals fell to a Georgia Tech team that came into the game with an 11-13 record, 5-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
It was, to be honest, worse than a bad loss. It was an uninspired loss. There were a half-dozen airballs.
Louisville never led. It fell behind 12-2 in the first four minutes. And though it managed to pound away and cut its deficit to a single point three times in the final 5:01, it never could get the lead. A turnover in the lane by Lamarr Kimble on the Cards’ final chance to go ahead with eight seconds left sealed the deal. Georgia Tech walked away with a 64-58 win, and Louisville walked away with its one-game lead in the ACC gone.
ACC Preseason Player of the Year Jordan Nwora played only 10 minutes in the second half and finished with only 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting.
The Cardinals, who had shot better than 45% from 3-point range during their 10-game winning streak, made just 3 of 24 3-pointers. The Cards also turned the ball over 16 times.
Behind 16 points each from David Johnson and Malik Williams, the Louisville bench outscored Georgia Tech’s 40-2. But Tech had all five starters score in double figures, led by Jose Alvarado, who shredded the Cardinals’ man-to-man defense for 18 points.
Louisville had some success and tightened the game up after going to a 2-3 zone but never could wrestle the lead away late.
For the game, Louisville shot just 34%, while Georgia Tech shot 43%.
The Cardinals return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Clemson.
