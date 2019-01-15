CRAWFORD | Louisville center Enoch hoping to emerge after big game at UNC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Steven Enoch has seen some things. And that’s just in his short time at the University of Louisville.
Enoch announced he was transferring to Louisville after his freshman season at Connecticut. That was in March of 2017. Shortly after he arrived on campus, the NCAA released its sanctions against the program for the sex-for-recruits scandal, penalties that included vacating a national title and two Final Four appearances.
Later that fall, a bombshell story broke that the FBI had implicated U of L in a pay-for-play scheme, and soon head coach Rick Pitino was fired, the team was in limbo, and David Padgett was hired in his place. Enoch, who couldn’t play last season because of NCAA transfer rules, had to watch the games from the sidelines, but he was on the front lines of dealing with the adversity alongside his teammates.
In some ways, it’s a wonder he’s still here. But Enoch is a patient guy.
“People probably don’t know that this a group of guys that knows something about staying together to get through hard times,” Enoch said. “It’s a good group of guys. We’ve been through some crazy things.”
Enoch told me that back in October, during the basketball team’s media day, and it returned to mind watching him play during Louisville's 83-62 win at No. 12 North Carolina on Saturday. If the 6-10 redshirt sophomore goes on to big things this season, that game in Chapel Hill could well go down as his coming-out party.
He had 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in a game full of big-time rebounders. He was dominant in the post, drawing the praise of Louisville head coach Chris Mack and North Carolina’s Roy Williams.
“He was a load for us,” Williams said.
At 6-10, 260, Enoch is a load for everybody. It’s only been a matter of time, the prevailing thought has been, until he shows it.
Enoch was a four-star recruit out of St. Thomas More prep school in Oakdale, Conn., but played only one season of high school varsity basketball before that. He didn’t grow up with a ball in his hand. But once he got into the game, he pursued it with passion. He mowed yards to help save up money to go to basketball camps to get exposure.
After a season on the sidelines, Enoch has showed potential, but has had some hard luck finishing in the lane. What couldn’t be overlooked, however, is his ability to get good shots, and his shooting touch from the perimeter. He’s a solid three-point shooter, and particularly from the free-throw line, where he’s 81 percent on the season (34 of 42), which can be a major weapon for a big man.
It stood to reason, then, that the close-range shots would fall soon enough. At North Carolina, they started to.
“I’m amazed at his physical presence, his athleticism,” Mack said. “At times, he’s a step slow, because he hasn’t played the game since he’s been in third or fourth grade. He has the measurements that I think a lot of guys in the world would love to have. He’s got an NBA body. He’s got a vertical. He’s got a soft touch, so if you foul him, he’s going to capitalize on his free throws.”
And he has confidence. Even when his shot isn’t falling. He said he’s learning a lot from teammate (and roommate) Malik Williams, and that he’s becoming more assertive offensively.
“I’ve been through ups and downs offensively, rushing my shot,” Enoch said. “I feel like I’m finding that fine line between rushing my shot, but being aggressive. . . . I’m learning to stay away from offensive fouling, getting good position but not having my arms go everywhere. Each game I play, whether I start or not, I’m learning. And that’s all that matters to me.”
For all the time Enoch has had to wait, for all the turmoil he saw going on around him, he seems to be arriving at an opportune time for Louisville.
“I just never stop believing in myself, no matter how my year is going,” Enoch said. “I never stop believing in myself.”
After what he did in North Carolina, he’s not the only one believing.
