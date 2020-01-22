LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After trailing by 10 early in the second half, the University of Louisville basketball team found some defensive answers, outscoring Georgia Tech 27-9 over an 8 1/2-minute span, then held on in the final minutes to put away the Yellowjackets, 68-64.
Georgia Tech had lost three of its past four coming in but had been competitive with Virginia, Notre Dame and Duke. They were more than competitive with Louisville, calming an early lead and hanging onto it.
The Yellowjacks shot a sweltering 61.9% in the first half, while out rebounding Louisville and outscoring the Cardinals in the paint.
"I said it before we played them, they've got two of the better guards in the league, and the completely controlled the game in the first half," Louisville coach Chris Mack. ". . . And after we offered so little resistance early, why wouldn't you gain confidence, not that they need any confidence. ... Our defensive energy was completely different in the second half. You're going to ask me why, and I'm going to tell you I have no idea."
A couple of early fouls for Jordan Nwora and freshman David Johnson soon after coming in off the bench didn't help the Cardinals. But they regrouped early in the second half and built an 11-point lead with an 8-0 spurt with five minutes to play.
Then Georgia Tech stabilized, scoring 10 straight points to pull within one, with the ball and a minute to play. That's when Jose Alvado missed a baseline runner, and Moses Wright missed a putback try.
Malik Williams claimed the rebound and was fouled with 23.2 seconds left. He made one of two to put Louisville up two, and with eight seconds left, Tech's Michael Devoe missed a three, and Williams grabbed the rebound and was fouled, making both free throws to seal the win.
Williams and Steven Enoch led Louisville with 13 points each. Jordan Nwora and Johnson added 10 each for the Cardinals, who won their fifth straight.
