CRAWFORD | Louisville continues post-losing-streak surge, pounds Notre Dame 82-49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When you lose back-to-back games for the first time in three years, people get a little shaky. Fans kept coming up to Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz asking, “How are you doing?” after his team dropped back-to-back games to Florida State and Syracuse last week.
“It’s a funny thing about this game,” Walz said. “The world was coming to an end a week ago. Oh my God what’s going on? You’re playing 28, 29 games. It’s hard to explain to people, when you’re coaching 18-to-24-year-olds, there’s a lot that can go on that can affect them on a basketball court. They’re not professionals. I talk about it all the time, something happens at home, a relationship, an exam. It can affect two days of practice for me, and if it’s a game day God forbid, we got problems. But I know my team right now; I’ve been with them since August, and I wasn’t concerned with those two losses, because I knew what the major factor was.”
The factor was the two-game absence of Elizabeth Balogun as she played in the Olympic qualifiers for Nigeria. But an added bonus of the losses was an opportunity for Walz to clean up some problem areas for the Cardinals. They responded with a big road win at No. 4 North Carolina State on Thursday night and on Sunday pounded struggling Notre Dame 82-49 before a KFC Yum! Center crowd of 12,086 in the program’s Play4Kay Pink Game.
If you must know, Walz said he thinks the "real" reason that his team started the losing streak was that WDRB Sports' Rick Bozich was covering them when they lost to Florida State.
"He’s like the black widow. Please put that in your article," Walz joked. "He tried to say it was not him, but I think that’s a lie. ... No, what we were able to show from those losses is just see where we get sloppy with the basketball. When Florida State went on a run, we went back to one-on-one, not in a selfish way – they all want to win so bad that they wanted to do it – but that’s not who we are. When somebody goes on a run, we’ve got to execute better and not panic. Just play. Execute at the offensive end and come up with an answer.”
There were no big tests from Notre Dame. The Irish are struggling and brought a 10-15 record into town just one season after losing in the national championship game by a point. Half of their losses now have come to ranked opponents, but Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw called Louisville, “the best team on our schedule.”
Louisville led by only two after one quarter but methodically put away the Fighting Irish, outscoring them 22-10 in the second quarter to take a 40-26 lead to the half, before opening the second half with a 15-2 blitz that put the game away.
The Cardinals' stat sheet looks like it usually does when the team is playing well – balanced scoring with a big boost off the bench.
Dana Evans led Louisville with 18 points. Yacine Diop added 15 off the bench, while Kylee Shook and Elizabeth Balogun added 11 points each. The Cardinals’ bench outscored Notre Dame’s 33-0.
Mykasa Robinson had six points and a team-best nine assists off the bench, and the Cards dished out 24 assists as a team.
“We had a meeting as a team, the three seniors and me,” Evans said. “We talked about body language being a key, and setting a tone for the team to be positive and control what we can control. ... We knock down open shots, and pushing the ball and passing the ball is the key to that. Find the open player, set your feet, and when you pass it, tell whoever you’re passing it to to knock it down.”
Then, as Evans and Balogun were walking off the podium, Evans told her, “I have to scream at you. I ain’t going to scream at you again, E. Shoot it.”
After a game in which Louisville’s starters ran out to the court with cancer survivors, you weren’t going to hear anybody talking about a two-game losing streak in terms that were too stark.
Thanks to a poised coaching staff and a mature team, it also looks to have faded into a distant memory pretty quickly. N.C. State lost on Sunday. Florida State lost on Sunday. And Louisville is back in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and from all appearances, back on track.
