LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Every game has a key moment. Louisville’s 71-58 loss to Kentucky Saturday had a key segment. It came after the second media timeout, about midway through the first half. Cardinals’ coach Chris Mack had no trouble remembering exactly when it happened.
Kentucky led by one at the media timeout with 11:15 left in the first half. After a missed three, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans grabbed an offensive rebound and went to the line. When he missed the second of his free throws, Nick Richards grabbed the rebound and missed, then Hagans grabbed another rebound and missed, then Richards rebounded that, passed out to Tyler Herro, who swung it to Jemarl Baker, who drilled a three to put Kentucky up five.
It was the beginning of the end, right there.
“They tested us in that third four-minute war, as we like to call it,” Mack said. “And we failed that test. . . . They punked us in that three- or four-minute span, now it’s a 10-point game, and that’s where it stayed the whole game. . . . We could never get over the hump. That was the separator, giving up those offensive rebounds during that time.”
Louisville gave up only 10 offensive rebounds in the game, four in that one possession, a 30-second span. But it was part of a larger 9-0 spurt, that included four scoreless minutes for the Cardinals, during which Kentucky went on a 15-2 run and took control of the game. Louisville never got closer than six points – on the opening basket of the second half – the rest of the way.
After going down 11 when Hagans hit a jumper with 9:24 left, Louisville didn’t get within single digits again, trailing by as many as 16 late.
It wasn’t the close game that most expected, including the Las Vegas oddsmakers who made the Wildcats just a one-point favorite (though fans bet the line closer to three points by tipoff).
There are several ways to go in terms of analysis.
One is that Louisville couldn’t make three-pointers, and given its talent disparity with Kentucky, it was going to have to have a good game from beyond the arc. Instead, the Cards made just 5 of 20 from distance and 1 of 10 in the second half.
The Cards were out of sync offensively the whole game. They could not get the ball into the lane against Kentucky’s superior length and athleticism. Some shooting numbers show this: Dwayne Sutton was 0-3, V.J. King 0-3, Ryan McMahon 0-2 and Malik Williams 0-2. Of their combined 10 shots, six were three-pointers.
Mack pointed his finger at the lack of offensive execution.
“We have to be a little more patient, probably more my fault than anything,” Mack said. “I haven’t done a good enough job for us to figure out how to play deeper in the shot clock. And you have to do that against what I consider an elite defensive team. Hats off to those guys. We were playing down 10 the whole game. The whole game. . . . Our problem wasn’t defense today, it really wasn’t. It was offense.”
But defense was something of a problem, and that's the other point of analysis. One reason Kentucky didn’t get more offensive rebounds is that it didn’t need more. The Wildcats shot 57 percent in the first half and 51 percent for the game. They scored on 57 percent of their possessions and of their 29 field goals, 18 were layups or dunks.
Mack wanted to see his team put game pressure on the Wildcats. He wanted better execution on offense, a few better looks, that put Kentucky’s young team in a pressure environment in its first true road game.
Instead, Kentucky never had to leave its comfort zone, especially in the game’s final 10 minutes.
Heading into ACC play, Louisville got a taste of top-level competition, and it will get more quickly. Plenty of teams will be outmanned against Kentucky, but that’s far from the only team on Louisville’s schedule that will present problems.
The Cardinals need King to figure things out. They need Darius Perry to be more reliable with the ball (five turnovers, four in the first half). They need to be able to score enough in the paint to keep things respectable. Kentucky outscored them 42-22 in the lane. They’ll need more than the seven assists they had on Saturday.
Christen Cunningham continues to show toughness at the point guard spot, and had team-highs of 20 points and four assists. But even he struggled to contain Kentucky’s penetration. Jordan Nwora had 17 points and seven rebounds. Steven Enoch had five points and nine boards. But for this team to beat top competition, everybody is going to have to contribute.
“I have to give Kentucky credit,” Mack said. “. . . They’ve improved dramatically. I thought our kids played hard. If you’d told me before the game that we’d be about even with them on the glass, keep our turnovers to 12 and the inside game wouldn’t necessarily cause a ton of concern in terms of getting ducked-in to give their fours and five monster nights around the rim, I would’ve thought that would give us a chance to come down to a one- or two-possession game. I thought we played hard. We competed. I just didn’t think we played very well, particularly offensively. . . . Rivalry game, regular game, we didn’t do enough to put pressure on our opponent.”
