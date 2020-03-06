CRAWFORD | Louisville cranks up defense, drops three-point barrage to sink Syracuse, 71-46

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDRB) –- The last team to beat the University of Louisville women was Syracuse, back on Feb. 9.
On Friday in their ACC Tournament opener, the No. 4-ranked and top-seeded Cardinals exacted their revenge.
They did it with stifling defense, holding Syracuse to 1-for-14 shooting in the second quarter and blowing out to a 34-13 halftime lead that didn’t shrink below 20 the rest of the way. It took the Orange more than 15 minutes to break double digits.
Louisville’s 71-46 victory advances the Cardinals (28-3, 16-2) to a noon quarterfinal on Saturday against No. 22-ranked Florida State, the only ACC team besides Syracuse to beat them this season.
“We had a great chance to play one of the best teams in the country,” Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman said. “They’ve got a chance to really do something. Jeff (Walz, Louisville coach) does a great job and has them playing very well.”
Walz, his staff and the entire team watched match of Syracuse's second-round tournament win, and the Cardinals executed everything they wanted to do defensively, switching and pressuring shooters on top, and getting to defensive rebounds to close off second-shot opportunities.
They were so good on defense and on the boards that they won by 25 and scored 71 points despite going only 6-for-17 on layups.
"I was just really proud of these young women," Walz said. "I thought we competed from the get-go. We defended extremely well. It's pretty impressive when you can lead the league in points allowed three straight years. You're obviously doing something the right at the defensive end of the floor. And then for us to be able to lead the league offensively with points scored I think says something about our kids and the fact that they're willing to defend and also willing to get in the gym and work on their offensive games. So I'm just pleased with how we played today."
Dana Evans led the Cardinals with 23 points and played only 12 second-half minutes as Walz rested his starters. She went 6-10 from three-point range, leading a long-range attack that went 12-23 from beyond the arc. In her other two games against Syracuse this season, Evans went 5-13 beyond the arc combined.
"I would say the tempo of the game helped," Evans said. "I got more easy shots this game but I credit my teammates for looking for me and getting me those open shots. Defensively we got the ball out and rebounded and were able to push the ball so they weren't able to set up in their zone as quick."
Louisville also got 11 points from Jazmine Jones and 10 from Kylee Shook, who picked up two fouls early in the second quarter and sat for the rest of the half. In her absence, transfer Liz Dixon came off the bench and played her best game of the season, finishing with 6 points and 9 rebounds and earning high praise from Walz.
"She was on top of every assignment," Walz said of Dixon. "She knew what she had to do at the defensive end. She was rebounding the basketball with two hands. Just really, really impressed with how she played, and that's what we're going to continue to need from her as she goes forward, and I talked to her, it's not just about this year, but every day she is learning and getting better for next year, also, because it's a process."
Before the game, Walz urged his players to control the rebounding battle. They wound up with a 53-31 edge on the glass and a 25-5 lead in second-chance points. Jones pulled down 10 of those rebounds, matching a season high.
"Seven of them dropped into her hands," Walz said, when asked about it.
Jones countered, "Now he can get off my back about rebounding. He's been challenging me these last couple games to getto the glass and get rebounds and help my teammates out. . . . We really committed to boxing out this game and rebounding and that's what I think was a big part of this game for us."
For the game, Syracuse shot only 27%.
"What we did was we dictated a lot of what we wanted them to do," Walz said. "Instead of just reacting to what they were doing, I thought defensively we were there on the catch. They missed a few shots in the first half when they had open looks but after a while when you only get so many of them, you start to press, like my God I finally got one! So now you rush your shot. These young women did a remarkable job of making sure we had a hand in the face. Kiara Lewis is a big-time player. You aren't going to hold her scoreless, but we made her take 21 shots. I thought that was a win. Not giving them a bunch of second-chance opportunities was another key thing we talked about, we had to do a good job of keeping them off the glass and we did a great job of that today."
