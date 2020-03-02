CRAWFORD | Louisville earns historic ACC opportunity at its toughest ACC venue -- UVA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People often get it wrong when talking about coaches. Their job is to win, everyone says, and yes, in a broad sense, that's it. But it's a fine line, always.
The job of a coach, in reality, is to put players in position to win. It's to equip them to succeed. The actual winning, as much as people want to act otherwise when teams win or lose, is a matter of players rising to the challenge.
This Saturday when it visits Virginia, the University of Louisville basketball team will be in position to win a share of its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship.
This past Sunday, the Cardinals got to that point with a 68-52 bounce-back win over Virginia Tech, a team that has now lost nine out of 10 games. Louisville was supposed to win, and it did, despite missing starting center Malik Williams, and having a few other players with injuries.
Florida State beat this team by 11 at home. Duke beat them by 24. Virginia, in Blacksburg, Va., beat the Hokies by 3.
The vast majority of games this season, Louisville has done its job. It got into position to win, and handled its business.
Now it goes to Charlottesville for one more challenge, and it turns out to be about the toughest thing you could ask of a Louisville team -- beating Virginia on its home court. The last time the teams met, Louisville broke a 9-game losing streak in the series. Louisville is 1-7 in Charlottesville, and 0-5 in John Paul Jones Arena. Its only win at Virginia came in 1990, and it took 6-for-6 shooting from Everick Sullivan to get that done.
What it will take this season is an effort on a par with the one Louisville turned in when it beat Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But the reward would be great -- not just an ACC championship, but an ACC championship just two years into the reclamation project Chris Mack undertook when the accepted the position at Louisville.
Mack was asked on Sunday how he keeps players into it as a long season wears down. Mack's answer -- now is when things start getting interesting.
"I think the doldrums are over," he said. "If we win on Saturday, which is a huge task, we're co-champions. At least. The next thing after that is the ACC Tournament. After that, if we're lucky enough to be invited, it's the NCAA Tournament. There shouldn't be any doldrums at this point.”
This Louisville team has been difficult to read. I can't imagine it has been easy to coach.
Its best player, Jordan Nwora, has been one of the nation's top players, without question, but has not played his best on the biggest stages. The Cardinals will have to have him at his best to win at Virginia.
The only real head-scratching loss for the Cardinals this season has turned out to be a six-point loss at Georgia Tech, in which the Cards shot horrendously. They lost at Clemson the next game, but Duke, Florida State and Virginia all lost at Clemson, too.
And Louisville isn't alone in the head-scratching loss department, and in fact, is one of the few teams in the country that has just one of them you can point to.
If the Cardinals are going to win at Virginia, they're going to have to take that kind of step forward that great postseason teams often take.
Virginia has been in the process of taking such a step. It has won 9 of its last 10 games. Its only loss in five weeks has been to Louisville.
The Cardinals would benefit greatly from a healthy Williams, but it's unclear whether it'll have him.
"There's nothing that's wrong with him other than he twisted his ankle and it's swollen," Mack said. "We're waiting for the swelling to go down. The more the swelling goes down, the less pain there is. The good thing is, if you have to have a sprained ankle on a guy that can come back, and is maybe the toughest guy on our team, he'd be right up there towards the top. So, the moment he can play, he will be out there. It's probably too far out to say if we think he's going to play at Virginia, but I know he's going do everything he can over the next several days to be prepared to play at Virginia. And if we can't, he can't."
He’s important. Virginia Tech coach Mike Young knows the Cavaliers all to well.
"Williams is a game-changer for them, with all the things he does," Young said.
In the end, this is the deal -- Mack has his team in position to win. And at this point in the season, players know what they have to do, how they have to play to win in Charlottesville. A year ago, pretty much this same group of players went to Charlottesville on Senior Day and played very well against a Virginia team on its way to winning the national championship. Louisville lost by five.
Nwora scored 19 points. Williams had 12 points and 6 rebounds. The Cardinals couldn't handle Ty Jerome, who finished with 24.
"We know how tough it is to play there," Sutton said. "But we just have to go in there and do our job."
For everything these players have gone through over the past several years, it should be said that to be in this position, in and of itself, is an accomplishment, and one for which Mack deserves credit.
The Cardinals have their chance.
