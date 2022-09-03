LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- That could not have gone worse.
The momentum that Scott Satterfield and the University of Louisville football program had built during an offseason of recruiting and promised improvement evaporated in whatever the dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is called, in a 31-7 loss to the Orange.
Louisville can call it the disappointment dome, after dominating the Orange in three meetings under Satterfield, it did not meet the home team's emotion or physicality at any point during Saturday night's game.
The Cardinals were scoreless after the first quarter. Failed to punch in a touchdown with a chance to answer back on first down from the Syracuse 4-yard line in the second quarter, and in general did not meet the moment in what was a crucial moment for a program and staff that badly needed to put its best foot forward for a fan base that will now increasingly find reasons for faith to be few and far between.
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham struggled for much of the game against a defense determined to stop him, first and foremost. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 152 yards and 2 interceptions. He ran for 27 yards on 8 carries. And for the first time in 30 games, did not account for a running or passing touchdown.
Defensively, Louisville couldn't tackle Syracuse All-American running back Sean Tucker, or much of anyone else. Transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for 237 yards and ran for 95. Tucker carried 21 times for 98 yards.
Things don't get much easier for Louisville in the coming week. They will travel to Orlando to face Central Florida on Friday night.
This much should be remembered: Losing by double-digits at Syracuse is bad news for any Louisville coach. It will take some time for the Cardinals to overcome this one.
"Obviously we're very disappointed in how we came out and played," Satterfield said. "We did not execute very well offensively, with some penalties that really hurt us. We got into the red zone and a penalty took us back. We had only 4 possessions in the first half and 3 out of those 4 we had penalties that really hurt us. . . . Defensively we missed a lot of tackles. Give credit to coach (Dino) Babers and particularly Shrader and Tucker, they are tough runners to bring down."
