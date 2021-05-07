LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville field hockey team had to wait an extra hour or so before playing in its first NCAA Final Four game because of thunderstorms in the Chapel Hill area on Friday afternoon, and the waiting wasn’t over once the skies cleared.
Louisville fought through a 1-1 tie in regulation, forcing overtime on a goal by Emilia Kaczmarczyk off a penalty corner with just over a minute remaining. They persevered through the first 10-minute overtime period, and then a second.
In the shootout, Louisville appeared to be in trouble. Michigan went up 3-1 on shootout tries and Wolverines goalkeeper Anna Spieker, who had allowed just two goals in the past 11 games, looked to be rock solid. Then Louisville goalkeeper Sam Minrath closed the door, and two straight Louisville scores evened the score at 3-3.
But a miss by Louisville’s Meghan Schneider on the Cardinals’ next attempt, and a conversion by Michigan’s Katie Peterson, sneaking a shot just around Minrath’s left foot for the game-winner, gave the Wolverines the 2-1 (4-3 shootout) victory. Michigan, the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed, will face North Carolina on Sunday in the national championship game in Chapel Hill.
Louisville, the No. 3 overall seed, finishes as the only team to beat North Carolina in the past three seasons, but just short of another crack at the Tar Heels.
“Making a Final Four is something our players have always dreamed of and something we’ve been working toward for many, many years now,” Louisville coach Justine Sowry said. “So I’m really proud to get to this point. We came up against a formidable Michigan lineup. We knew it was going to be tough. And so congratulate them. They’re well coached. They’re great from top to bottom. But I’m so incredibly proud of our student-athletes and what they’ve endured a season. It’s been one long season. Two seasons (fall and spring). We just stuck together as a unit, as a team, as a coaching staff, and I’m just really, really proud. We’re very disappointed. It’s heartbreaking to lose a game like that. But we’ve accomplished much.”
The Cardinals played with the initiative throughout, despite falling behind 1-0 on a corner penalty goal by Anouk Veen just 4:34 into the third quarter. Michigan, which hadn’t been able to attempt a shot in the first half, got only two shots in regulation. Louisville managed seven, including six penalty corners in the fourth quarter, with Kaczmarczyk converting on the last one.
Louisville and Michigan then played evenly through a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, before the shootout drama.
“My hat’s off to Louisville. What a tremendous and well-coached team. They gave us everything we could handle and we were fortunate to get through.” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “It’s not an easy thing to get scored on in the last minute and then go on into overtime and not get deflated. I was really proud of my team for that.”
The late fireworks came after a first half in which neither team could manage a shot, and both came into the game averaging about 13 shots per game.
Louisville frustrated Michigan with its pressure on top, but couldn’t generate good chances itself.
Still, it was a season of exorcising demons for Louisville, as they have been doing of late. They won their first NCAA Tournament game a year ago. Two years before that, they won their first ACC Tournament game. In the fall, they got their big win — and national attention — for beating North Carolina. And to reach the Final Four, they scored a breakthrough win over former Big East rival Connecticut.
“Our program has been building to this moment for years and years and I think it’s going to keep building,” Schneider said. “Reaching the Final Four for the first time was something that was so incredible for us, with all the things we’ve struggled with, with what everyone around the world has been struggling with.”
And now, Sowry said, her players know first-hand what it will take to get back.
“We now have this belief in one another and what we’re trying to accomplish,” she said. “We have confidence in our preparation and what we do every, single day ... We’ve got a taste of it now, and there’s an absolute belief amongst our women and our coaching staff and hopefully we can use that as a catapult into next season and more seasons.”
The Cardinals finish the season at 14-6, including a 5-2 record in the fall.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.