LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two weeks at No. 1, the University of Louisville basketball team fell to No. 3 following its 15-point loss to Texas Tech last week.
Like every week this season, it was tumultuous one for teams near the top of the poll. Four of the top five teams lost. The resulting shakeup left Kansas (9-1) as the new No. 1, followed by Gonzaga. Duke is No. 4 and Ohio State No. 5.
The University of Kentucky climbed two spots after a win over Georgia Tech. The Wildcats will have a couple of tests in Las Vegas beginning Wednesday against Utah, then continuing with an anticipated game against Ohio State at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The Buckeyes fell to No. 5 after their first loss of the season, an 84-71 upset loss at Minnesota.
Maryland, Oregon, Virginia and Baylor rounded out the top 10.
