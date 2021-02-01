LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The run as the nation’s No. 1 team ended for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team, as North Carolina State scored a historic win by knocking off the top-ranked team for the second time this season.
The Wolfpack were too good defensively, too good on the boards, too good in the post and eventually too much for a Louisville team that could not take advantage of a brilliant scoring performance from senior All-American Dana Evans.
N.C. State made its move in the second quarter, holding the high-scoring Cardinals to just 7 points in the period. The Wolfpack then extended their lead to as many as 18 points in the fourth before holding on for a 74-60 win — just the third time in the past 20 years that a team has beaten No. 1 twice in the same season. Both times, those teams went on to the national championship game.
It was the first loss of the season after 16 wins for the Cardinals, who mounted a late run to cut their deficit to 9 points, but their pressure defense came too late, and N.C. State had an answer for every late Louisville score.
It was a legitimate beating – and it wasn’t all that close.
The loss will no doubt bring on some soul-searching on the part of the Cardinals, who weren’t tough enough, were beaten badly on the glass (44-29) did not finish well around the rim (just 7 for 12 on layups and outscored 36-18 in the paint) and did not share the ball the way they had in past games, with only 2 assists in the second half and 6 in the game.
"We believed in what we were doing and we had a plan for this," said N.C. State center Elissa Cunane, who had 16 points and 6 rebounds in her first game back after a one-month break for COVID-19. "... To be the best you have to beat the best.”
Louisville looked like it might threaten seriously after falling far behind, cutting its deficit to 9 points at the seven-minute mark. It got stops on back-to-back possessions but turned the ball over both times.
The Cardinals got 29 points from Evans, but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.
"Dana played her tail off," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said.
N.C. State took away Louisville’s transition, giving up 7 fast-break points, but most of them late after the game was settled. The Wolfpack took away Louisville’s half-court motion and passing and turned the Cardinals into a one-on-one team. And Louisville struggled to finish in the paint.
"We really struggled offensively, no question about it," Walz said. "We had some good looks that we just didn’t make. ... We’re just not a great defensive team right now. ... And when we did get the stop, we couldn’t come up with the defensive board."
Kianna Smith and Hayley Van Lith, major scorers for the Cards all season, struggled. Smith finished with 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Van Lith had 6 points and went 3 of 10 from the field. Olivia Cochran, normally a weapon in the post, finished with 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting but struggled a bit against N.C. State’s post players down the stretch.
N.C. State was led in scoring by Cunane, Jada Boyd and Jakie Brown-Turner, all with 16 points. Raina Perez added 15.
Walz said he thought his post players, Cochran and Elizabeth Dixon, played well, but got fatigued. He also said he is going to have to look at pressing full court more, which was effective late.
"I think we’re going to have to look at doing that more," he said. "... I just maybe waited too late to do it. ... N.C. State has got a great team. They’re really good size and they’re great basketball players. And when that happens, you have to get back and dig in on defense, and then execute on the offensive end."
Louisville now gets a couple of days to regroup before facing Boston College on the road on Thursday and Notre Dame on Sunday at home.
"This is not a game where I’m going to say it’s the end of the world," Walz said. "We did not play our best offensive game. ... Now we have to get back at it."
