CRAWFORD | Louisville fashions historic NCAA comeback to beat Northwestern 62-53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – That’s not how you draw it up. The plan for Jeff Walz wasn’t to have his second-seeded Louisville women’s basketball team fall behind by 18 points early and trail by 12 at halftime against No. 7 seed Northwestern in a Round of 32 NCAA Tournament matchup.
It certainly wasn’t to have the Cardinals have more possessions with turnovers than scores in the first half, nor to miss 10 layups. The problem with that kind of start is that it can give your opponent confidence, while sapping your own.
Except that in Louisville’s case, it didn’t. The Cardinals calmly steadied themselves, adjusted to Northwestern’s matchup zone, then fashioned the third-largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history to win 62-53 in San Antonio's Alamodome.
The victory puts Louisville through to the Sweet 16 — where they will face Oregon — for the fourth straight season and 10th time under Walz.
But first, Louisville fans will want to send some thank-you notes to freshman center Olivia Cochran, whose 13 points and 15 rebounds were the backbone of the Cardinals' comeback.
And they’ll want to direct some to Mykasa Robinson, who had nine rebounds and a steal with just over two minutes to play and Louisville ahead by only 3 that may have saved the game.
Give a big assist to Kianna Smith, who got some offense going when generating points against Northwestern’s matchup zone proved difficult, and to Hailey Van Lith, who took only four shots, but made a huge step-back 3 late and finished with 13 points.
And then there was Dana Evans, who hit a late NBA-distance 3 of her own and finished with 13 points.
"It’s really been back-to-back ballgames (falling behind)," Walz said. "So the first thing I’m going to do is change my pregame speech, because those two sucked. I’m not sure they could get much worst. So we’ll make an adjustment there. And overall, you’ve got to give Northwestern a ton of credit. ... Starting off, we were really focused on Pulliam and Burton, and we were going to give a few of their other kids, 'OK, can you make shots in a second-round NCAA Tournament game with some pressure on the line?' And they definitely did. They came out and made shot after shot, and we had to make some adjustments."
Walz said his team was physically beaten in the first quarter and out-toughed, beaten to loose balls and some rebounds. And Louisville looked out of kilter, dropping rebounds, throwing the ball away unforced.
"I told our players, I never claimed to be a genius or some really smart coach, but I know it helps when you throw it to your own team," Walz said. "I said that during a timeout. If we try to do that, let’s see what takes place. And I said it like that to try to get a laugh out of them, and they laughed. Because at times, if it’s going bad, you’ve got to be able to laugh at yourself. It was not pretty. From a coaching standpoint, it was a terrible game plan to start off a game with. And we made the adjustment, and the players adjusted. And as we got going offensively, we started to make the extra pass, and we started to make some layups."
After the first quarter, Louisville’s defense was fantastic. The Cardinals gave up 25 points in the first quarter and 28 the rest of the game. They stretched a 17-0 run in the third quarter to tie the game heading into the fourth.
"I didn’t see a bunch of panic in their eyes at all. I just said, 'Guys, they’re making shots and we’re not playing as tough as we need to.'" Walz said. "And then we just talked about playing five-minute stretches. Our goal was to get it down to 10 by the end of the second quarter. And then it was, 'Let’s see if we can’t open the second half with a 4-0 run, a 6-0 run. ... I thought by continuing to grind, these young women did an unbelievable job."
Van Lith scored 8 fourth-quarter points. Smith had 6 in the quarter and Cochran 4, while Evans scored 4.
"Olivia was just fantastic," Walz said. "For a freshman to get 13 and 15, and battle the way she did, because she was in there just working, was pretty darn impressive. She missed some shots she normally makes, but she also stepped up and made some big rebounds for us. I was really proud of her."
Louisville led by only 3 and Northwestern had the ball when Robinson got a deflection, ran the ball down at full speed toward the far sideline, grabbed it, stopped cold with her feet inches from going out of bounds and saved the ball back in to Cochran. It was just another in a long line of hustle plays that Robinson has made in key situations.
"Everybody from that second quarter on contributed, and I thought they contributed at key times," Walz said. "... But I can’t say enough about Mykasa Robinson. I called her parents after one of our games in the ACC Tournament. I talked to her father and said, 'What a pleasure and an absolute joy their daughter is to coach.' She puts her body on the line every, single possession. She doesn’t give you anything but 100%. She doesn’t care if she scores. She wants to. Every kid wants to score. But she knows what her strengths are, and that play (steal) she made for us was nothing but pure heart and guts. Bounce it off the kids foot, scramble, save it before it goes out of bounds. Really, really proud of 'Kasa."
They can’t all be masterpieces. But staring down an 18-point deficit and overcoming it to win will have to help a group of young players who don’t all possess a lot of NCAA Tournament history of their own. On Wednesday afternoon, the carved out a slice of that for themselves.
If they ever find themselves in another tight spot, they can just say, "Remember the Alamodome."
