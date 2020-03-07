CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDRB) – Say this for the University of Louisville’s quest for a share of the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship: The Cards had plenty of chances.
Winning at Virginia on its Senior Day season finale is no easy task. But after clawing back from 14 points down to tie the game with just over five minutes to play, the Cardinals did not score again until the final second, an excruciating five minutes, 14 seconds of futility, that allowed UVA to take a 57-54 victory.
Credit Louisville coach Chris Mack with the defensive adjustment that got the Cardinals back into it, when he went with a small lineup that seemed to bother the Cavaliers for some time. But Mack also will have to live with four horrendous offensive possessions, including one out of a timeout, that featured little more than a point guard dribbling the ball before taking a bad shot or making a bad pass.
Virginia ramped up its defense when it needed to, and Louisville couldn’t find an answer late.
Louisville got off to a good start, taking an early 8-point lead. And the Cards made five straight shots, and 6 out of 7, to get back into the game late. But they didn’t get the guard play they needed with the game on the line.
Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Steven Enoch finished with 11 points but spent most of the second half on the bench after Mack went small. Nwora also led the Cardinals with 11 rebounds.
Virginia got 18 points from Kihei Clark, who hit a dagger of a 3 late to put UVA up four in the final minute. Mamadi Diakite added 17 for the Cavaliers.
“They went small and started switching, and we had a problem because we didn’t have the matchups,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “But Kihei has done it, and we needed every ounce of it.”
Louisville, which will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament, finishes the regular season at 24-7, 15-5 in the ACC. Virginia, the No. 2 seed, finishes 23-7, 15-5.
