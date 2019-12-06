CRAWFORD | Louisville flexes defense late to put away physical Pittsburgh, 64-46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I know what the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball schedule says, but — shut the door for a second — we had ourselves a black-and-blue, old-school Big East bout in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday night.
The 9 p.m. tipoff featured a physical Pittsburgh team harkening back to its Big East past, and a No. 1-ranked Louisville team that had to channel some of the Muhammad Ali it plays in its pregame videos to respond.
In a game in which Louisville All-American Jordan Nwora had to leave briefly with an injury to his non-shooting shoulder and the Cardinals had to navigate hand-to-hand combat for every paint point they got, Louisville proved tough enough to likely hang onto its No. 1 ranking for another week, with a 64-46 victory.
Louisville held Pittsburgh scoreless for the final 5:34 of the first half and took a 14-point lead to the break, but the Panthers ramped up their full-court pressure and denied Louisville anything in the lane to pull back within five with nine minutes to play.
From then on, it was all Cardinals. They held Pittsburgh scoreless for 5:43, and went on a 17-4 run to close the game, using a couple of exclamation-point dunks by Nwora and Malik Williams to push their lead to 20.
They got their knockout punch with defense, forcing four Pitt turnovers in five minutes, and choking off the paint.
The Cards were led in scoring by Nwora, who had 19 points and pulled down six rebounds with a pair of assists. Williams was brilliant inside, with 13 points, 11 rebounds and outstanding defense throughout. U of L also got 11 points from Ryan McMahon and had eight players make three-pointers.
Almost half of Louisville’s field goals came from beyond the arc, where the Cards went 11 of 26. They shot 23 of 49 overall. Pitt shot just 37% for the game and 25% from three-point range. Pitt was led by Xavier Johnson with 15 points.
Louisville's next game will come in the Jimmy V Classic in New York, against Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.