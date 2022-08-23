LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week ahead of the planned launch of a third-party collective to support Name, Image and Likeness efforts of University of Louisville athletes, a group of Cardinal football players jumped into the collective game with a website of its own.
"Derby City NIL Club" is the result of a partnership between a group of players and YOKE Gaming, a company which is quickly signing deals with groups of players around the nation. Several U of L players recorded videos asking fans to join the club, promising periodic meet-and-greets, interviews, film sessions and other content on the club website, which can be seen by clicking here.
The stated goal of the club is at least $50,000 per month in donations from fans. YOKE, which takes an 18% "platform fee," has been the subject of some scrutiny from NIL attorneys, who warn athletes to use caution in signing deals lest they hand over rights to their names, images and likeness for very little compensation, if any, in return.
U of L has endeavored to keep athletes up to speed on NIL efforts. Earlier this month, it sent a notice to its athletes to steer clear of deals with Barstool Sports over concerns that it didn’t comply with state laws.
"We are advising all student-athletes to cease involvement with 'Barstool Sports' in terms of NIL activity," wrote Alyssa Murphy, U of L's assistant athletic director. "Barstool Sports does not comply with University of Louisville policies and it does not comply with the criteria outlined in the Kentucky Governor’s (NIL) Executive Order."
A bigger issue for U of L players is whether their effort will generate the kind of revenue they’re looking for. Being first-to-market, less than a week before a competing collective, 502 Circle, launches a more sophisticated and better-funded platform, may help them with initial money. But even if they attain their stated goal of $50,000 per month, that would still leave the group with just $41,000 per month after YOKE takes its cut, which leaves each player just under $550 per month.
It's not the kind of big money being rumored elsewhere, but perhaps, it's a start.
Regardless, it illustrates the complications in an NIL world with multiple entitles involved in trying to generate revenue for college athletes, and in some cases, for themselves.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.