LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You play to win the game. Herm Edwards was right. Is right. Will always be right. That’s why you get involved in sports, why you play, why you coach. Nobody is saying anything different.
But in 2020, you can add an asterisk. Yes, you play to win the game. But in the midst of COVID and cancellations and schedule changes and contact tracing, you also play to play the game. About this time in the month of August, we didn’t know if they’d be playing games. There was talk of postponing till spring, all kinds of things.
So there’s something to be said for just taking the field. Just getting a chance to throw, run, tackle and block.
The rest, for this one disjointed season at least, are just details. On Monday, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield kept being asked about his team’s updated schedule – which popped in a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Boston College and a three-week layoff before the season finale at home against Wake Forest on Dec. 19 – just after Louisville’s 30-0 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
He answered the questions as best he could. But the truth is, nobody knows what Dec. 19 is going to look like. We’re all probably best to just focus on getting through this week, and being thankful (see what I did there?) that we even have that option at the moment.
“If you’re out and about right now, everything is kind of shutting back down again. We still get an opportunity to come in and practice and play this great game,” Satterfield said. “It’s an escape for our guys, I can tell you that. Friday night, they had a ball out there playing. And I think our fans did. I think the fans that were here were excited about being here because there’s not a lot going on. Now restaurants are shut down here in Louisville. So there’s not as much going on out in the community and everybody is saying, hey, stay away from everybody. So this is a great escape for our fans, but also these players to get out and play a game that they love and to compete.”
Now, make no mistake. A three-week layoff after this weekend’s game is a concern for Satterfield. He’s just taking the customary one-bridge-at-a-time approach.
“When games are cancelled, as I mentioned earlier, it’s tough,” he said. “All those games that (were cancelled) this past weekend, and I’m sure there will be more. “We’ll just keep our fingers crossed that we come here, do our testing, test negative in our results and continue to play and get on the field. One of the things I do like about having games back-to-back weeks is you stay in a good routine. The negative, after we play Saturday, we’ve got a 3-week layover. You’re going to have days off, and what do your guys do then? We’ll just have to cross that bridge when we get to it.”
You have to get to it first. That’s the difference between sports discussions now and a year ago.
The usual sports perspectives are still in play. The “hot takes” are no less hot. This is a team that it can fairly be said has not achieved what it hoped, and what most of its fans expected. And frankly, all that discussion is important, too, because it in itself is distraction for a lot of people. It’s what makes sports (and sports talk) go ‘round.
Fumbles are still fumbles. The turnovers are still killers.
But we have to acknowledge that this season must be graded on a curve. For everybody. Routines have been disrupted. Games have been shifted around. Emotions are different.
From my perspective, as I look at sports in the larger landscape, we have not only this virus, which is rearing its head again in force, but a massive financial calamity that seems to be taking place in secret, underneath the screaming headlines about the election and virus and vaccine and transition. If eviction protections expire at the end of the year, we’re going to see more families put out of homes than perhaps we have in my lifetime. The holiday season, always stressful for many on the margins, are going to be even more difficult this year.
With players more conscious of what’s going on around them than they’ve ever been, all of this matters. They’re still focused on football, but these other issues affect them just like they do everybody else.
Every one of us has been disrupted in some way or another, and it has affected us. College athletes are no different.
“The changes are tough,” Satterfield said. “It’s obviously not ideal to have a 3-week layoff after this game. I’m still not sure how we got here. But it is what it is. We’ll make the most of it. I know this week we’re focused on Boston College and playing these guys, and it’s Thanksgiving this week and the schedule is a little different. … But things we can’t control we can’t really worry about. All we can do is control what we do every, single day. And this week, it’s getting ready to play Boston College.”
In a season with more twists and turns than any we’ve ever seen, it’s worth remembering to grade on a curve.
