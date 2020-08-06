LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville now has its football schedule, and will open its COVID-adjusted 2020 season against WKU on Sept. 12 in Cardinal Stadium.
The 11-game slate features three Friday night games, as announced on Thursday by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Louisville's 10-game ACC schedule begins when Miami visits Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19. It will be the first time the Hurricanes have come to Louisville since the first-ever ACC game in the stadium, a 31-13 win in 2014.
The Cardinals will hit the road for three straight games after that, traveling to Pitt on Sept. 26 before a bye week. After the break, the Cardinals will visit Georgia Tech for the first of its trio of Friday night contests on Oct. 9.
Louisville will face Notre Dame on Nov. 17. The Fighting Irish will be competing for the ACC championship for the first time, in a one-year agreement with the league.
The Cardinals are back home the next two weekends, with Florida State and Virginia Tech visiting Cardinal Stadium.
After a trip to Virginia on Nov. 7, Louisville will play back-to-back Friday night games, at home against Syracuse on Nov. 20 and at Boston College on Nov. 27.
The Cardinals will finish their regular season on Dec. 5 against Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
