LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One game after its doors were blown off at Wisconsin, the Louisville men’s basketball team steadied itself at Pittsburgh, picking up its first Atlantic Conference win of the season, if not in overpowering fashion.
The Cardinals opened sharp, sprinting to a 25-9 lead against a Pittsburgh team playing without its two best players and its head coach, but it could not maintain that momentum and was outplayed during the game’s middle segments before pushing back out to a double-digit lead late to finish off a 64-54 win.
Sophomore David Johnson had his first career double-double to lead Louisville, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while graduate transfer Carlik Jones returned from COVID-19 protocol to add 11 points and seven assists. Samuell Williamson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Pittsburgh, which came into the game as one of the top rebounding teams in the ACC, didn’t have much presence on the boards without its top two rebounders. Louisville outrebounded the Panthers, 45-26.
“Anytime you can win on the road in front of zero people, you’ve got to feel good about it," Mack deadpanned after the game in the Peterson Events Center, where fans were not allowed.
But Mack credited Pittsburgh for coming back from its early deficit and for taking the game to Louisville, one game after his depleted team had struggled on the road.
Mack said he was pleased with the way his players bounced back from the lopsided loss. While they’ve yet to completely regain their conditioning from a 10-day COVID-19 layoff, they focused on the game plan for Pittsburgh and gave the Panthers trouble in the post. The Cards shot 58.8% (20-34) from 2-point range.
“We were all really anxious for Tuesday to get here,” Williamson said, referring to Saturday’s loss. “We just wanted to get back on the right track.”
The main number Mack didn’t like was Louisville’s turnovers: The Cards had 17, and it was a run of turnovers that helped Pitt get back into the game in the first half.
“Way too many turnovers,” Mack said. “With 17 – we’re not going to beat to many teams with that many.”
As usually happens, once the game before the annual rivalry meeting with Kentucky is over, the conversation immediately turns to it. When asked, Mack kept a narrow focus.
“We have to continue to improve,” Mack said. “You obviously worry about you team’s psyche coming out of Wisconsin. So to go back-to-back games on the road and come up with a victory in the second one after getting drubbed I think says a lot about our players and their character and wanting to win. We know we’re going to get a lot better team than Kentucky has been all year. They’ve been really good in some games. The (North) Carolina game is a perfect example. I’m pretty sure we’re going to get their best.”
Williamson said that after one year around the rivalry, he’s excited to experience it again – even amid changed circumstances.
“I’ve seen them on TV and stuff but from a scouting perspective I haven’t watched their offense and defense,” he said. “But (the rivalry) is always important. From the jump as soon as I committed here I understood how big a rivalry it is. It’s one of the best rivalries in the country. … I’m just real excited. This is the game everybody talks about all year. I’m excited the next few days to get out there to practice and prepare.”
