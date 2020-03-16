LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville junior guard Darius Perry will transfer for his final season, the school announced on Monday.
Perry, who expects to graduate next month, began the season as a challenger for the starting point guard spot, but played less as the season progressed and freshman David Johnson began to emerge.
“I love Louisville and regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card,” Perry said. “I wish everyone repping Louisville the best.”
Perry averaged 5.2 points and 1.5 rebounds last season for the Cardinals, playing just under 20 minutes per game. His 79 assists ranked second on the team. He shot 39 percent from the field and from three-point range.
Cardinals' coach Chris Mack praised Perry for his improvement and hard work during the season and called him "a different person," early in the season. But Perry played only six minutes in Louisville's loss at Florida State and just 11 in the Cards' home finale, a victory over Virginia Tech.
“We appreciate Darius’ contributions to the Louisville basketball program his first three years,” Mack said. “We wish him the best for his final year of college basketball as he will graduate in May.”
In his last game as a Cardinal, Perry played 17 minutes and hit a key three-pointer down the stretch in a loss at Virginia.
